Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin Buys Wuxi AppTec Co, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Sells Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co, Midea Group Co, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co

Investment company Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Wuxi AppTec Co, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Kweichow Moutai Co, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, sells Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co, Midea Group Co, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co, Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group Co, Beijing Roborock Technology Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin owns 89 stocks with a total value of $23 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd (000568) - 10,531,600 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.15% China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 8,200,000 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.54% Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 8,000,100 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.57% Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 1,152,600 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.18% Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760) - 4,311,400 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.10%

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $110.6 and $157.97, with an estimated average price of $133.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.23%. The holding were 11,713,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Ligao Foods Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $100 and $174.76, with an estimated average price of $149.38. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Qing Cloud Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.32 and $95.32, with an estimated average price of $66.74. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $36.04, with an estimated average price of $27.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Coco Healthcare Products Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Shandong Link Science And Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.55 and $33.11, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd by 117.15%. The purchase prices were between $187.21 and $313.99, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 10,531,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd by 117.57%. The purchase prices were between $255.8 and $323.03, with an estimated average price of $289.36. The stock is now traded at around $213.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 8,000,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd by 111.18%. The purchase prices were between $1879.03 and $2601, with an estimated average price of $2105.4. The stock is now traded at around $1662.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 1,152,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd by 92.54%. The purchase prices were between $265.85 and $387.86, with an estimated average price of $308.46. The stock is now traded at around $255.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 8,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd by 796.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $70.98, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 18,190,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd by 71.10%. The purchase prices were between $348.22 and $495, with an estimated average price of $437.29. The stock is now traded at around $331.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 4,311,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $19 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $22.65.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Roborock Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1004.5 and $1488.99, with an estimated average price of $1240.4.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Pylon Technologies Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $147.7 and $202.33, with an estimated average price of $163.13.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $112.9 and $200.8, with an estimated average price of $141.11.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Cambricon Technologies Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $105.3 and $172.78, with an estimated average price of $137.15.

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $72.2 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $83.24.