Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin Buys Wuxi AppTec Co, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Sells Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co, Midea Group Co, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Wuxi AppTec Co, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Kweichow Moutai Co, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, sells Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co, Midea Group Co, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co, Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group Co, Beijing Roborock Technology Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin owns 89 stocks with a total value of $23 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JING SHUN ZHANG CHENG DING YI HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jing+shun+zhang+cheng+ding+yi+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JING SHUN ZHANG CHENG DING YI HUN HE
  1. Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd (000568) - 10,531,600 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.15%
  2. China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 8,200,000 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.54%
  3. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 8,000,100 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.57%
  4. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 1,152,600 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.18%
  5. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760) - 4,311,400 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.10%
New Purchase: Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $110.6 and $157.97, with an estimated average price of $133.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.23%. The holding were 11,713,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ligao Foods Co Ltd (300973)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Ligao Foods Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $100 and $174.76, with an estimated average price of $149.38. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qing Cloud Technologies Corp (688316)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Qing Cloud Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.32 and $95.32, with an estimated average price of $66.74. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co Ltd (300942)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $36.04, with an estimated average price of $27.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hangzhou Coco Healthcare Products Co Ltd (301009)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Coco Healthcare Products Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shandong Link Science And Technology Co Ltd (001207)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Shandong Link Science And Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.55 and $33.11, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd (000568)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd by 117.15%. The purchase prices were between $187.21 and $313.99, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 10,531,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd by 117.57%. The purchase prices were between $255.8 and $323.03, with an estimated average price of $289.36. The stock is now traded at around $213.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 8,000,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd by 111.18%. The purchase prices were between $1879.03 and $2601, with an estimated average price of $2105.4. The stock is now traded at around $1662.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 1,152,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd by 92.54%. The purchase prices were between $265.85 and $387.86, with an estimated average price of $308.46. The stock is now traded at around $255.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 8,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd (300015)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd by 796.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $70.98, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 18,190,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd by 71.10%. The purchase prices were between $348.22 and $495, with an estimated average price of $437.29. The stock is now traded at around $331.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 4,311,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (002773)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $19 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $22.65.

Sold Out: Beijing Roborock Technology Co Ltd (688169)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Roborock Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1004.5 and $1488.99, with an estimated average price of $1240.4.

Sold Out: Pylon Technologies Co Ltd (688063)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Pylon Technologies Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $147.7 and $202.33, with an estimated average price of $163.13.

Sold Out: Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd (688408)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $112.9 and $200.8, with an estimated average price of $141.11.

Sold Out: Cambricon Technologies Corp Ltd (688256)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Cambricon Technologies Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $105.3 and $172.78, with an estimated average price of $137.15.

Sold Out: Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co Ltd (300999)

Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $72.2 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $83.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of JING SHUN ZHANG CHENG DING YI HUN HE. Also check out:

1. JING SHUN ZHANG CHENG DING YI HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. JING SHUN ZHANG CHENG DING YI HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JING SHUN ZHANG CHENG DING YI HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JING SHUN ZHANG CHENG DING YI HUN HE keeps buying
