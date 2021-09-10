Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin Buys Wuxi AppTec Co, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Sells Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co, Midea Group Co, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co

- New Purchases: 603259, 301010, 300982, 300985, 300986, 300991, 300992, 300993, 300995, 300996, 300997, 300998, 301002, 301004, 301009, 300981, 301011, 301012, 301015, 301016, 601528, 688316, 688319, 688575, 688606, 688613, 688659, 300957, 001208, 300614, 300929, 300932, 300933, 300937, 300941, 300942, 300943, 300948, 300953, 300955, 300956, 001207, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300966, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300973, 300975, 300978, 300979,
- Added Positions: 000568, 000858, 600519, 601888, 300015, 300760, 000596, 002415, 002507, 603899, 603658, 002311, 603317, 000661,
- Reduced Positions: 600276, 000333, 600887, 603605, 603288, 300894, 300925, 300927,
- Sold Out: 002773, 688169, 688063, 300999, 688256, 688408, 605277, 688060, 605186, 605179, 605155, 605151, 605068, 300918, 300917, 300911, 300909, 605377, 688050, 300902, 688221, 688513, 688526, 688590, 688596, 688617, 688618, 688686, 688698, 688699, 300877, 003020, 003022, 003026, 003028, 003029, 003030, 003031, 300860, 300861, 300864, 300867, 300868, 300872, 300873, 300908, 300878, 300879, 300886, 300887, 300889, 300890, 300891, 300892, 300893, 300895, 300896, 300898, 300900,
These are the top 5 holdings of JING SHUN ZHANG CHENG DING YI HUN HE
- Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd (000568) - 10,531,600 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.15%
- China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888) - 8,200,000 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.54%
- Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 8,000,100 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.57%
- Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 1,152,600 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.18%
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760) - 4,311,400 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.10%
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $110.6 and $157.97, with an estimated average price of $133.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.23%. The holding were 11,713,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ligao Foods Co Ltd (300973)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Ligao Foods Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $100 and $174.76, with an estimated average price of $149.38. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qing Cloud Technologies Corp (688316)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Qing Cloud Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.32 and $95.32, with an estimated average price of $66.74. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co Ltd (300942)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $36.04, with an estimated average price of $27.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hangzhou Coco Healthcare Products Co Ltd (301009)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Coco Healthcare Products Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shandong Link Science And Technology Co Ltd (001207)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin initiated holding in Shandong Link Science And Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.55 and $33.11, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd (000568)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd by 117.15%. The purchase prices were between $187.21 and $313.99, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 10,531,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd by 117.57%. The purchase prices were between $255.8 and $323.03, with an estimated average price of $289.36. The stock is now traded at around $213.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 8,000,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd by 111.18%. The purchase prices were between $1879.03 and $2601, with an estimated average price of $2105.4. The stock is now traded at around $1662.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 1,152,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd by 92.54%. The purchase prices were between $265.85 and $387.86, with an estimated average price of $308.46. The stock is now traded at around $255.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 8,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd (300015)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd by 796.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $70.98, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 18,190,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin added to a holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd by 71.10%. The purchase prices were between $348.22 and $495, with an estimated average price of $437.29. The stock is now traded at around $331.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 4,311,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (002773)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $19 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $22.65.Sold Out: Beijing Roborock Technology Co Ltd (688169)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Roborock Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1004.5 and $1488.99, with an estimated average price of $1240.4.Sold Out: Pylon Technologies Co Ltd (688063)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Pylon Technologies Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $147.7 and $202.33, with an estimated average price of $163.13.Sold Out: Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd (688408)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $112.9 and $200.8, with an estimated average price of $141.11.Sold Out: Cambricon Technologies Corp Ltd (688256)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Cambricon Technologies Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $105.3 and $172.78, with an estimated average price of $137.15.Sold Out: Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co Ltd (300999)
Liu Yan Chun @ Jing Shun Zhang Cheng Ji Jin sold out a holding in Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $72.2 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $83.24.
