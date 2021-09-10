Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin Buys Yongxing Special Materials Technology Co, Jiangsu Azure Corp, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co, Sells Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co, Tongwei Co, Ping An Bank Co

New Purchases: 002756, 002245, 002415, 300806, 600577, 300953, 300207, 300082, 603008, 688981, 300316, 300726, 601012, 603396, 002824, 300124, 688269, 688630, 301016, 301004, 688667, 688628, 688565, 300979, 300973, 300957, 601528, 300995, 300982, 300966, 300985, 300986, 300987, 300991, 300992, 301010, 300997, 300998, 301002, 301015, 301012, 301007, 301009, 301011, 300950, 001207, 001208, 300614, 300929, 300930, 300931, 300932, 300933, 300937, 300940, 300941, 300942, 300943, 300945, 300978, 300952, 300955, 300956, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300963, 000888, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300972,

Investment company Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Yongxing Special Materials Technology Co, Jiangsu Azure Corp, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co, Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, Jiangsu Sidike New Materials Science and Technolog, sells Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co, Tongwei Co, Ping An Bank Co, Guangzhou KDT Machinery Co, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin owns 116 stocks with a total value of $561 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799) - 344,500 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.77% Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 119,000 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750) - 56,500 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I (000661) - 75,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014) - 268,700 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.91%

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin initiated holding in Yongxing Special Materials Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $66.22, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $107.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 324,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin initiated holding in Jiangsu Azure Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $19.7, with an estimated average price of $12.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 904,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 245,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin initiated holding in Jiangsu Sidike New Materials Science and Technolog. The purchase prices were between $31.1 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 276,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin initiated holding in Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $4. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 1,979,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin initiated holding in Ningbo Zhenyu Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $60.49 and $108.95, with an estimated average price of $80.73. The stock is now traded at around $91.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd by 72.77%. The purchase prices were between $61.65 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $119.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 344,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin added to a holding in GUANGZHOU TINCI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD by 242.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $106.9, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $142.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 146,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin added to a holding in Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai by 203.57%. The purchase prices were between $230.05 and $322.5, with an estimated average price of $282.98. The stock is now traded at around $243.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin added to a holding in Nuode Investment Co Ltd by 237.53%. The purchase prices were between $6.76 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,051,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin added to a holding in Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd by 107.47%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 266,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Starry Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $54 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $64.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 416,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.61 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $51.39.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.26 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin sold out a holding in Guangzhou KDT Machinery Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $35.68.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $103.87 and $167.6, with an estimated average price of $125.17.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.66 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $77.57.

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.63 and $76.48, with an estimated average price of $53.46.