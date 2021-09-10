Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin Buys Yongxing Special Materials Technology Co, Jiangsu Azure Corp, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co, Sells Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co, Tongwei Co, Ping An Bank Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin Buys Yongxing Special Materials Technology Co, Jiangsu Azure Corp, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co, Sells Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co, Tongwei Co, Ping An Bank Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Yongxing Special Materials Technology Co, Jiangsu Azure Corp, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co, Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co, Jiangsu Sidike New Materials Science and Technolog, sells Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co, Tongwei Co, Ping An Bank Co, Guangzhou KDT Machinery Co, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin owns 116 stocks with a total value of $561 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TAI DA HONG LI SHOU XUAN QI YE GU PIAO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tai+da+hong+li+shou+xuan+qi+ye+gu+piao/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TAI DA HONG LI SHOU XUAN QI YE GU PIAO
  1. Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799) - 344,500 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.77%
  2. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 119,000 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
  3. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750) - 56,500 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio.
  4. Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I (000661) - 75,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  5. EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014) - 268,700 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.91%
New Purchase: Yongxing Special Materials Technology Co Ltd (002756)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin initiated holding in Yongxing Special Materials Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $66.22, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $107.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 324,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jiangsu Azure Corp (002245)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin initiated holding in Jiangsu Azure Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $19.7, with an estimated average price of $12.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 904,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 245,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jiangsu Sidike New Materials Science and Technolog (300806)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin initiated holding in Jiangsu Sidike New Materials Science and Technolog. The purchase prices were between $31.1 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 276,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co Ltd (600577)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin initiated holding in Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $4. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 1,979,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ningbo Zhenyu Technology Co Ltd (300953)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin initiated holding in Ningbo Zhenyu Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $60.49 and $108.95, with an estimated average price of $80.73. The stock is now traded at around $91.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd by 72.77%. The purchase prices were between $61.65 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $119.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 344,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GUANGZHOU TINCI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD (002709)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin added to a holding in GUANGZHOU TINCI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD by 242.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $106.9, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $142.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 146,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai (603501)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin added to a holding in Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai by 203.57%. The purchase prices were between $230.05 and $322.5, with an estimated average price of $282.98. The stock is now traded at around $243.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nuode Investment Co Ltd (600110)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin added to a holding in Nuode Investment Co Ltd by 237.53%. The purchase prices were between $6.76 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,051,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd (600660)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin added to a holding in Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd by 107.47%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 266,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zhejiang Starry Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (603520)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin added to a holding in Zhejiang Starry Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $54 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $64.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 416,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co Ltd (300073)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.61 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $51.39.

Sold Out: Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.26 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

Sold Out: Guangzhou KDT Machinery Co Ltd (002833)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin sold out a holding in Guangzhou KDT Machinery Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $35.68.

Sold Out: Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co Ltd (600486)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $103.87 and $167.6, with an estimated average price of $125.17.

Sold Out: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (600276)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.66 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $77.57.

Sold Out: Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd (000860)

Zhang Xun @ Tai Da Hong Li Ji Jin sold out a holding in Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.63 and $76.48, with an estimated average price of $53.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of TAI DA HONG LI SHOU XUAN QI YE GU PIAO. Also check out:

1. TAI DA HONG LI SHOU XUAN QI YE GU PIAO's Undervalued Stocks
2. TAI DA HONG LI SHOU XUAN QI YE GU PIAO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TAI DA HONG LI SHOU XUAN QI YE GU PIAO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TAI DA HONG LI SHOU XUAN QI YE GU PIAO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider