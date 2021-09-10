Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin Buys Will Semiconductor Co Shanghai, EVE Energy Co, Aier Eye Hospital Group Co, Sells SF Holding Co, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co, Focus Media Information Technology Co

- New Purchases: 002158, 002402, 600862, 600827, 601155, 002867, 600859, 600406, 002653, 601717, 601678, 601838, 603236, 603129, 600258, 600823, 688008, 600399, 601225, 300316, 300257, 300054, 601139, 600690, 000069, 600703, 600885, 600315, 605376, 688696, 300679, 300979, 600763, 300910, 603906, 603960, 603811, 601009, 603359, 688608, 600809, 688005, 688036, 002032, 601012, 603260, 688116, 601336, 600009, 600066, 600050, 600143, 000538, 002318, 002444, 300390, 300957, 300971, 000423, 300968, 300962, 300961, 603659, 300960, 300956, 300614, 605499, 001208, 688276, 300995, 301016, 301010, 301007, 301004, 301002, 300998, 300997, 300996, 300972, 300992, 300987, 300986, 300985, 300978, 601528, 300975, 300973,
- Added Positions: 603501, 300014, 300015, 000661, 600519, 300750, 002409, 002507, 300143, 600600, 002353, 000858, 000656, 600309, 002142, 600036, 600845, 000002, 002179, 002511, 600803, 600887, 300724, 600984, 002747, 600031, 603866, 300059, 002475, 603259, 300628, 600729, 300662, 002534, 002643, 600760, 688002, 002461, 002555, 002311, 600497, 600208, 000026, 002271, 300573, 688111, 002415, 300253, 002304, 000651, 000513, 600486, 600380, 002389, 300226, 002833, 603699, 300572, 600900, 300470, 600276, 600219, 603833, 688188, 300408, 002013, 000501, 603986, 688686,
- Reduced Positions: 002352, 300122, 002027, 601318, 603882, 002493, 601899, 601636, 300759, 002683, 603799, 600426, 600754, 603599, 002182, 600438, 002430, 300601, 600694, 601933, 300896, 300198, 002001, 603601, 601888, 600176, 603288,
- Sold Out: 002623, 600456, 600732, 000636, 603214, 002129, 688016, 600030, 603990, 000157, 600697, 002438, 002601, 600007, 002262, 600048, 600521, 000333, 000596, 603096, 300327, 688567, 600323, 002007, 605277, 605179, 605155, 688095, 688215, 688393, 688596, 688617, 300898, 300895, 300872, 003028, 003029, 003030, 003031, 300498, 300860, 300861, 300864, 300867, 300868, 300870, 300894, 300873, 300876, 300877, 300882, 300883, 300886, 300889, 300891, 300892, 300893,
- Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai (603501) - 5,800,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.92%
- Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 880,000 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.20%
- Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 5,000,000 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.58%
- Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd (002142) - 36,601,800 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.72%
- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd (600887) - 36,007,700 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.72%
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 19,409,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control Co Ltd (002402)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.27 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 17,300,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avic Aviation High-Technology Co Ltd (600862)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in Avic Aviation High-Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $29.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,309,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shanghai Bailian Group Co Ltd (600827)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Bailian Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $18.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,802,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Seazen Holdings Co Ltd (601155)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in Seazen Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.59 and $51.2, with an estimated average price of $44.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CHOW TAI SENG Jewellery Co Ltd (002867)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in CHOW TAI SENG Jewellery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.19 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $20.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai (603501)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai by 131.92%. The purchase prices were between $230.05 and $322.5, with an estimated average price of $282.98. The stock is now traded at around $243.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 5,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in EVE Energy Co Ltd by 379.21%. The purchase prices were between $68.9 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $92.83. The stock is now traded at around $98.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 12,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd (300015)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd by 2832.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $70.98, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 11,409,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I (000661)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I by 301.81%. The purchase prices were between $385 and $520, with an estimated average price of $448.56. The stock is now traded at around $245.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,200,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd by 51.20%. The purchase prices were between $1879.03 and $2601, with an estimated average price of $2105.4. The stock is now traded at around $1662.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 880,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd by 272.70%. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,490,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Changzhou Almaden Co Ltd (002623)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Changzhou Almaden Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $42.29, with an estimated average price of $32.75.Sold Out: Baoji Titanium Industry Co Ltd (600456)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Baoji Titanium Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.87 and $45.77, with an estimated average price of $40.88.Sold Out: Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy Co Ltd (600732)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $11.51.Sold Out: Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology (Holding) Co (000636)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology (Holding) Co. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $27.58.Sold Out: Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd (002129)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.7 and $38.6, with an estimated average price of $29.32.Sold Out: Shanghai Aiyingshi Co Ltd (603214)
Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanghai Aiyingshi Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.94 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $25.2.
