Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin Buys Will Semiconductor Co Shanghai, EVE Energy Co, Aier Eye Hospital Group Co, Sells SF Holding Co, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co, Focus Media Information Technology Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Will Semiconductor Co Shanghai, EVE Energy Co, Aier Eye Hospital Group Co, Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Kweichow Moutai Co, sells SF Holding Co, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co, Focus Media Information Technology Co, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin owns 204 stocks with a total value of $42.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FU GUO TIAN HUI CHENG ZHANG HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fu+guo+tian+hui+cheng+zhang+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FU GUO TIAN HUI CHENG ZHANG HUN HE
  1. Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai (603501) - 5,800,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.92%
  2. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 880,000 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.20%
  3. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 5,000,000 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.58%
  4. Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd (002142) - 36,601,800 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.72%
  5. Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd (600887) - 36,007,700 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.72%
New Purchase: Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co Ltd (002158)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 19,409,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control Co Ltd (002402)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.27 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 17,300,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avic Aviation High-Technology Co Ltd (600862)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in Avic Aviation High-Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $29.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,309,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shanghai Bailian Group Co Ltd (600827)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Bailian Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $18.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,802,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Seazen Holdings Co Ltd (601155)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in Seazen Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.59 and $51.2, with an estimated average price of $44.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CHOW TAI SENG Jewellery Co Ltd (002867)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in CHOW TAI SENG Jewellery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.19 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $20.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai (603501)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai by 131.92%. The purchase prices were between $230.05 and $322.5, with an estimated average price of $282.98. The stock is now traded at around $243.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 5,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in EVE Energy Co Ltd by 379.21%. The purchase prices were between $68.9 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $92.83. The stock is now traded at around $98.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 12,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd (300015)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd by 2832.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $70.98, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 11,409,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I (000661)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I by 301.81%. The purchase prices were between $385 and $520, with an estimated average price of $448.56. The stock is now traded at around $245.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,200,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd by 51.20%. The purchase prices were between $1879.03 and $2601, with an estimated average price of $2105.4. The stock is now traded at around $1662.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 880,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd by 272.70%. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,490,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Changzhou Almaden Co Ltd (002623)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Changzhou Almaden Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $42.29, with an estimated average price of $32.75.

Sold Out: Baoji Titanium Industry Co Ltd (600456)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Baoji Titanium Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.87 and $45.77, with an estimated average price of $40.88.

Sold Out: Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy Co Ltd (600732)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

Sold Out: Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology (Holding) Co (000636)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology (Holding) Co. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $27.58.

Sold Out: Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd (002129)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.7 and $38.6, with an estimated average price of $29.32.

Sold Out: Shanghai Aiyingshi Co Ltd (603214)

Zhu Shao Xing @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanghai Aiyingshi Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.94 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $25.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of FU GUO TIAN HUI CHENG ZHANG HUN HE. Also check out:

1. FU GUO TIAN HUI CHENG ZHANG HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. FU GUO TIAN HUI CHENG ZHANG HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FU GUO TIAN HUI CHENG ZHANG HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FU GUO TIAN HUI CHENG ZHANG HUN HE keeps buying
