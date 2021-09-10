Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin Buys Hangzhou First Applied Material Co, EVE Energy Co, China Merchants Bank Co, Sells Riyue Heavy Industry Co, Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co, Haier Smart Home Co

New Purchases: 300014, 600036, 600563, 000893, 600887, 600933, 600885, 002179, 601799, 300741, 601567, 600905, 688696, 688059, 688609, 688665, 300957, 688677, 002050, 688689, 301016, 301007, 301015, 301004, 301002, 300998, 300997, 300996, 300982, 300995, 300993, 300992, 301009, 301010, 301011, 301012, 605298, 688565, 601528, 688316, 603759, 605090, 300937, 300952, 300950, 300948, 300945, 300943, 300942, 300941, 300940, 300958, 300932, 300931, 300930, 300929, 300614, 003040, 001208, 001207, 300971, 300986, 300985, 300981, 300979, 300978, 300975, 300973, 300972, 300987, 300968, 300967, 300966, 300963, 300962, 300961, 300960,

603806, 600399, 000333, 002001, Reduced Positions: 000961, 600690, 002475, 300815, 002624, 600966, 000661, 000026, 600409, 601155, 002311, 300144, 002250, 002949, 601899, 600350, 688586, 300919, 300922, 600276, 300927, 300925,

Investment company Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Hangzhou First Applied Material Co, EVE Energy Co, China Merchants Bank Co, Xiamen Faratronic Co, Asia-Potash International Investment (Guangzhou) C, sells Riyue Heavy Industry Co, Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co, Haier Smart Home Co, Kweichow Moutai Co, Luxshare Precision Industry Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin owns 129 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lens Technology Co Ltd (300433) - 4,412,000 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Haier Smart Home Co Ltd (600690) - 4,449,300 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.21% Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd (300144) - 6,383,100 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.56% Lianhe Chemical Technology Co Ltd (002250) - 3,695,400 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.58% Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd (002311) - 1,042,500 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.5%

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin initiated holding in EVE Energy Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.9 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $92.83. The stock is now traded at around $98.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 590,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin initiated holding in China Merchants Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 1,121,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin initiated holding in Xiamen Faratronic Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $89.39 and $159, with an estimated average price of $110.87. The stock is now traded at around $176.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 306,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin initiated holding in Asia-Potash International Investment (Guangzhou) C. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 2,685,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin initiated holding in Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.83 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $39.21. The stock is now traded at around $36.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 1,141,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin initiated holding in IKD Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $15.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 2,673,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin added to a holding in Hangzhou First Applied Material Co Ltd by 115616.66%. The purchase prices were between $62.33 and $105.13, with an estimated average price of $76.79. The stock is now traded at around $144.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 694,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin added to a holding in Fushun Special Steel Co Ltd by 112.34%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 4,246,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin added to a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 673,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin sold out a holding in Riyue Heavy Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $35.71, with an estimated average price of $29.03.

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin sold out a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1879.03 and $2601, with an estimated average price of $2105.4.

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin sold out a holding in Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $26.25 and $39, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin sold out a holding in Dezhan Healthcare Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.99 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.68.

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin sold out a holding in Newcapec Electronics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.76 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $9.69.

Xie Shu Ying @ Peng Hua Ji Jin sold out a holding in China International Capital Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.92 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $53.69.