Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin Buys Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, East Money Information Co, Ping An Bank Co, Sells Wuxi Xinje Electric Co, Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co, Industrial Bank Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, East Money Information Co, Ping An Bank Co, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co, Levima Advanced Materials Corp, sells Wuxi Xinje Electric Co, Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co, Industrial Bank Co, Suzhou Maxwell Technologies Co, Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin owns 97 stocks with a total value of $815 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of YIN HE WEN JIAN HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yin+he+wen+jian+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of YIN HE WEN JIAN HUN HE
  1. Suzhou Maxwell Technologies Co Ltd (300751) - 196,000 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.78%
  2. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750) - 157,800 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. East Money Information Co Ltd (300059) - 2,450,900 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001) - 3,229,400 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012) - 545,400 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750)

Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.72%. The holding were 157,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: East Money Information Co Ltd (300059)

Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin initiated holding in East Money Information Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.38 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $35.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.35%. The holding were 2,450,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001)

Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin initiated holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 3,229,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012)

Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin initiated holding in LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $58.21 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $69.94. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 545,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Levima Advanced Materials Corp (003022)

Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin initiated holding in Levima Advanced Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $23.37. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank Of Jiangsu Co Ltd (600919)

Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin initiated holding in Bank Of Jiangsu Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $6.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 6,205,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475)

Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin added to a holding in Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $32.76 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $36.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 965,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wuxi Xinje Electric Co Ltd (603416)

Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin sold out a holding in Wuxi Xinje Electric Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.88 and $77.2, with an estimated average price of $62.81.

Sold Out: Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd (600809)

Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $184.21 and $356.35, with an estimated average price of $278.86.

Sold Out: Industrial Bank Co Ltd (601166)

Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin sold out a holding in Industrial Bank Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (000739)

Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin sold out a holding in Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.32 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $26.22.

Sold Out: Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799)

Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.65 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Sold Out: Citic Press Corp (300788)

Yuan Xi @ Yin He Ji Jin sold out a holding in Citic Press Corp. The sale prices were between $36.56 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.26.



