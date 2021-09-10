Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin Buys Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co, Topsec Technologies Group Inc, Sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Anhui Honglu Steel Construction Group Co, Ping An Bank Co

- New Purchases: 300750, 300408, 002212, 300303, 002241, 002415, 002027, 688023, 603337, 002444, 600570, 603708, 688690, 300416, 600323, 600900, 688002, 600203, 603613, 603583, 605080, 002025, 002847, 688276, 300957, 688689, 688685, 601665, 688597, 688113, 300975, 301011, 300979, 301010, 301007, 300942, 300614, 601528, 300943, 300945, 300948, 300941, 300940, 300937, 300933, 301012, 688067, 688625, 688681, 001208, 300986, 300956, 300958, 300962, 300966, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300972, 300978, 300982, 300950, 300987, 300992, 300995, 300997, 300998, 301002, 301004, 300953, 301015, 301016,
- Added Positions: 300768, 300917, 002375, 002831, 600988,
- Reduced Positions: 002541, 000002, 002597, 002078, 601601, 600036, 603517, 300558, 001914, 300896, 300922, 300926, 300884, 300925, 300927,
- Sold Out: 601318, 000001, 603228, 688388, 601166, 600741, 002142, 600760, 300577, 300633, 688122, 601888, 600009, 002013, 000933, 000807, 000661, 688520, 688311, 300999, 688505, 688301, 688658, 300910, 688222, 688559, 688550, 688365, 688136, 688617, 300901, 688513, 688378, 688069, 688679, 688577, 688560, 688551, 688308, 300860, 300861, 300869, 300867, 300882, 300887, 003026, 300889, 300890, 300891, 300892, 300893, 300895, 003028, 300886, 003029, 003030, 300881, 003031, 300879, 300876, 300870, 300864, 300868, 605500, 605277, 605179, 605155,
For the details of GUO TOU RUI YIN WEN JIAN ZENG ZHANG HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guo+tou+rui+yin+wen+jian+zeng+zhang+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GUO TOU RUI YIN WEN JIAN ZENG ZHANG HUN HE
- Anhui Honglu Steel Construction Group Co Ltd (002541) - 1,356,500 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.35%
- Zhejiang Yasha Decoration Co Ltd (002375) - 7,249,000 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57%
- ShenZhen YUTO Packaging Technology Co Ltd (002831) - 1,385,300 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
- China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 648,100 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.85%
- Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (300558) - 296,500 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.73%
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 50,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd (300408)
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin initiated holding in Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 568,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Topsec Technologies Group Inc (002212)
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin initiated holding in Topsec Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $19.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 1,039,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co Ltd (300303)
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.71 and $5.79, with an estimated average price of $5.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 3,397,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goertek Inc (002241)
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin initiated holding in Goertek Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $35.26. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 373,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415)
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin initiated holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 198,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hangzhou DPtech Technologies Co Ltd (300768)
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin added to a holding in Hangzhou DPtech Technologies Co Ltd by 96.01%. The purchase prices were between $34.41 and $41.92, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 446,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shenzhen SDG Service Co Ltd (300917)
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin added to a holding in Shenzhen SDG Service Co Ltd by 66028.21%. The purchase prices were between $27.66 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 257,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co Ltd (600988)
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin added to a holding in Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co Ltd by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $16.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318)
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $71.65.Sold Out: Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001)
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.26 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $23.02.Sold Out: Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co Ltd (603228)
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.24 and $28.56, with an estimated average price of $26.24.Sold Out: Guangdong Jia Yuan Technology Shares Co Ltd (688388)
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Guangdong Jia Yuan Technology Shares Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $90.96, with an estimated average price of $79.64.Sold Out: Industrial Bank Co Ltd (601166)
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Industrial Bank Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: Huayu Automotive Systems Co Ltd (600741)
Sun Wen Long @ Guo Tou Rui Yin Ji Jin sold out a holding in Huayu Automotive Systems Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.66 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $26.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of GUO TOU RUI YIN WEN JIAN ZENG ZHANG HUN HE. Also check out:
1. GUO TOU RUI YIN WEN JIAN ZENG ZHANG HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. GUO TOU RUI YIN WEN JIAN ZENG ZHANG HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GUO TOU RUI YIN WEN JIAN ZENG ZHANG HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GUO TOU RUI YIN WEN JIAN ZENG ZHANG HUN HE keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment