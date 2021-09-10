Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin Buys Muyuan Foods Co, Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Sells Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai, Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co, Tsingtao Brewery Co

New Purchases: 688036, 600905, 600032, 605259, 603836, 603529, 603511, 601665, 601528, 601156, 605319, 301016, 301015, 301012, 301010, 301009, 301007, 301004, 301002, 300998, 688425, 688819, 688700, 688690, 688682, 688677, 688621, 688601, 688597, 300997, 688367, 688345, 688319, 688276, 688216, 688117, 605499, 605339, 300942, 300957, 300956, 300955, 300953, 300952, 300950, 300948, 300945, 300943, 300960, 300940, 300933, 300932, 300931, 300930, 300929, 300614, 001208, 300978, 300995, 300992, 300991, 300987, 300986, 300985, 300982, 300979, 001207, 300975, 300973, 300972, 300968, 300966, 300963, 300962, 300961,

688036, 600905, 600032, 605259, 603836, 603529, 603511, 601665, 601528, 601156, 605319, 301016, 301015, 301012, 301010, 301009, 301007, 301004, 301002, 300998, 688425, 688819, 688700, 688690, 688682, 688677, 688621, 688601, 688597, 300997, 688367, 688345, 688319, 688276, 688216, 688117, 605499, 605339, 300942, 300957, 300956, 300955, 300953, 300952, 300950, 300948, 300945, 300943, 300960, 300940, 300933, 300932, 300931, 300930, 300929, 300614, 001208, 300978, 300995, 300992, 300991, 300987, 300986, 300985, 300982, 300979, 001207, 300975, 300973, 300972, 300968, 300966, 300963, 300962, 300961, Added Positions: 002714, 600660, 002568, 603833, 600519, 000860, 000858, 300917,

002714, 600660, 002568, 603833, 600519, 000860, 000858, 300917, Reduced Positions: 600809, 600600, 000423, 601888, 000596, 000568, 002032, 002242, 300925, 300926, 300927,

600809, 600600, 000423, 601888, 000596, 000568, 002032, 002242, 300925, 300926, 300927, Sold Out: 000651, 600104, 300999, 300890, 300891, 300892, 300893, 300895, 300896, 300900, 300902, 300908, 300910, 300889, 605155, 605179, 605186, 605277, 605377, 688133, 688215, 688585, 688608, 688618, 300869, 003026, 003028, 003029, 003030, 003031, 300860, 300861, 300864, 300867, 300868, 300887, 300870, 300871, 300872, 300873, 300876, 300879, 300881, 300882, 300884, 300886,

Investment company Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Muyuan Foods Co, Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, China Three Gorges Renewables (Group) Co, Zhejiang Provincial New Energy Investment Group Co, sells Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai, Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co, Tsingtao Brewery Co, Dong-E-E-Jiao Co, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin owns 111 stocks with a total value of $27.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of YI FANG DA XIAO FEI XING YE GU PIAO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yi+fang+da+xiao+fei+xing+ye+gu+piao/current-portfolio/portfolio

Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 10,315,601 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd (000568) - 12,868,300 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8% Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 1,459,300 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd (600809) - 9,369,640 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.22% Muyuan Foods Co Ltd (002714) - 38,305,700 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.68%

Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $146.98 and $249, with an estimated average price of $181.01. The stock is now traded at around $148.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,703,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in China Three Gorges Renewables (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.2 and $7.99, with an estimated average price of $6.21. The stock is now traded at around $6.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,296,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Hunan Valin Wire & Cable Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $7.73, with an estimated average price of $6.45. The stock is now traded at around $17.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in WINBO-Dongjian Automotive Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $20.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Wuxi Zhenhua Auto Parts Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.78 and $23.67, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Kunshan Dongwei Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.83 and $53.38, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in Muyuan Foods Co Ltd by 145.68%. The purchase prices were between $54 and $90.64, with an estimated average price of $70.96. The stock is now traded at around $45.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 38,305,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 33,359,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai. The sale prices were between $49.82 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $57.42.

Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.43 and $22.57, with an estimated average price of $20.44.

Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Wuhan Hvsen Biotechnology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.88 and $51.38, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in 3onedata Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $47, with an estimated average price of $40.36.

Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Guanglian Aviation Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $34.1.

Xiao Nan @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Hichain Logistics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.73 and $47.03, with an estimated average price of $42.37.