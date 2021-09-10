Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin Buys Tongwei Co, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, EVE Energy Co, Sells China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, Addsino Co, Ganfeng Lithium Co

- New Purchases: 600196, 300558, 002594, 300233, 688006, 603612, 300274, 300782, 000625, 300604, 688208, 600338, 688008, 688667, 600765, 603678, 600905, 688538, 688276, 300986, 300987, 300991, 688607, 300992, 300995, 300997, 300998, 301002, 301004, 301007, 301009, 301010, 301012, 301015, 301016, 688601, 300975, 601528, 300953, 001207, 001208, 300614, 300929, 300930, 300931, 300932, 300933, 300940, 300942, 300943, 300945, 300948, 300950, 300952, 300985, 300955, 300956, 300957, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300963, 300966, 300968, 300972, 300973, 300978, 300979, 300982,
- Added Positions: 600438, 300014, 688617, 000858, 000650, 603799, 601012, 000403, 002497, 603010,
- Reduced Positions: 002460, 002415, 603520, 600416, 600519, 002049, 002013, 300577, 300750, 300775, 603232, 002153, 300919, 300925, 300926, 300927,
- Sold Out: 601888, 000547, 600036, 603887, 601166, 603259, 300769, 300037, 002466, 600031, 600570, 601318, 688311, 000333, 600885, 000568, 002371, 002237, 603444, 002340, 688981, 688122, 300059, 002920, 002709, 000902, 000001, 002129, 600732, 688567, 000661, 300696, 300777, 002080, 002050, 300999, 688095, 300896, 688289, 003029, 003028, 300917, 300922, 003026, 300918, 300911, 300860, 002142, 003030, 605179, 605277, 688219, 688356, 688618, 003031, 300884, 300864, 300867, 300868, 300869, 300870, 300871, 300872, 300873, 300876, 300879, 300881, 300882, 300861, 300886, 300887, 300889, 300890, 300891, 300892, 300893, 300895, 300900, 300902, 300908, 300910,
- Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 1,561,800 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.85%
- CTS International Logistics Corp Ltd (603128) - 29,246,000 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio.
- Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799) - 3,154,800 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.16%
- Tongwei Co Ltd (600438) - 8,117,700 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 185.52%
- Victory Giant Technology (HuiZhou)Co Ltd (300476) - 15,005,500 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio.
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 2,683,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (300558)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $94.54 and $143.1, with an estimated average price of $111.24. The stock is now traded at around $85.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 954,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BYD Co Ltd (002594)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in BYD Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $143.95 and $267.5, with an estimated average price of $199.96. The stock is now traded at around $265.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 288,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zhejiang Hangke Technology Incorporated Co (688006)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Zhejiang Hangke Technology Incorporated Co. The purchase prices were between $58.17 and $92.3, with an estimated average price of $73.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 794,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (300233)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,355,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sunstone Development Co Ltd (603612)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Sunstone Development Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.27 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 3,578,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tongwei Co Ltd (600438)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in Tongwei Co Ltd by 185.52%. The purchase prices were between $30.12 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $38.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 8,117,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in EVE Energy Co Ltd by 161.32%. The purchase prices were between $68.9 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $92.83. The stock is now traded at around $98.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: APT Medical Inc (688617)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in APT Medical Inc by 18129.41%. The purchase prices were between $188 and $406.3, with an estimated average price of $301.4. The stock is now traded at around $344.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 309,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $255.8 and $323.03, with an estimated average price of $289.36. The stock is now traded at around $213.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,561,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Renhe Pharmacy Co Ltd (000650)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in Renhe Pharmacy Co Ltd by 56.66%. The purchase prices were between $5.38 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $7.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 15,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $58.21 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $69.94. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,145,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $265.85 and $387.86, with an estimated average price of $308.46.Sold Out: Addsino Co Ltd (000547)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Addsino Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $18.04.Sold Out: China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in China Merchants Bank Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.18 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $52.78.Sold Out: Shanghai CDXJ Digital Technology Co Ltd (603887)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanghai CDXJ Digital Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.42 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $10.92.Sold Out: Industrial Bank Co Ltd (601166)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Industrial Bank Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259)
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.6 and $157.97, with an estimated average price of $133.04.
