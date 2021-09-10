Logo
Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin Buys Tongwei Co, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, EVE Energy Co, Sells China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, Addsino Co, Ganfeng Lithium Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Tongwei Co, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, EVE Energy Co, APT Medical Inc, Wuliangye Yibin Co, sells China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, Addsino Co, Ganfeng Lithium Co, China Merchants Bank Co, Shanghai CDXJ Digital Technology Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin owns 107 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of YI FANG DA KE XIANG HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yi+fang+da+ke+xiang+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of YI FANG DA KE XIANG HUN HE
  1. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 1,561,800 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.85%
  2. CTS International Logistics Corp Ltd (603128) - 29,246,000 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio.
  3. Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799) - 3,154,800 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.16%
  4. Tongwei Co Ltd (600438) - 8,117,700 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 185.52%
  5. Victory Giant Technology (HuiZhou)Co Ltd (300476) - 15,005,500 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd (600196)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 2,683,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (300558)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $94.54 and $143.1, with an estimated average price of $111.24. The stock is now traded at around $85.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 954,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BYD Co Ltd (002594)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in BYD Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $143.95 and $267.5, with an estimated average price of $199.96. The stock is now traded at around $265.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 288,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zhejiang Hangke Technology Incorporated Co (688006)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Zhejiang Hangke Technology Incorporated Co. The purchase prices were between $58.17 and $92.3, with an estimated average price of $73.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 794,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (300233)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,355,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sunstone Development Co Ltd (603612)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Sunstone Development Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.27 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 3,578,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tongwei Co Ltd (600438)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in Tongwei Co Ltd by 185.52%. The purchase prices were between $30.12 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $38.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 8,117,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in EVE Energy Co Ltd by 161.32%. The purchase prices were between $68.9 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $92.83. The stock is now traded at around $98.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: APT Medical Inc (688617)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in APT Medical Inc by 18129.41%. The purchase prices were between $188 and $406.3, with an estimated average price of $301.4. The stock is now traded at around $344.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 309,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $255.8 and $323.03, with an estimated average price of $289.36. The stock is now traded at around $213.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,561,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Renhe Pharmacy Co Ltd (000650)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in Renhe Pharmacy Co Ltd by 56.66%. The purchase prices were between $5.38 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $7.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 15,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $58.21 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $69.94. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,145,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $265.85 and $387.86, with an estimated average price of $308.46.

Sold Out: Addsino Co Ltd (000547)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Addsino Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $18.04.

Sold Out: China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in China Merchants Bank Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.18 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $52.78.

Sold Out: Shanghai CDXJ Digital Technology Co Ltd (603887)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanghai CDXJ Digital Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.42 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $10.92.

Sold Out: Industrial Bank Co Ltd (601166)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Industrial Bank Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259)

Chen Hao @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.6 and $157.97, with an estimated average price of $133.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of YI FANG DA KE XIANG HUN HE. Also check out:

1. YI FANG DA KE XIANG HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. YI FANG DA KE XIANG HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. YI FANG DA KE XIANG HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that YI FANG DA KE XIANG HUN HE keeps buying
