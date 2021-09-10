Logo
Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin Buys Hualan Biological Engineering Inc, Hundsun Technologies Inc, China World Trade Center Co, Sells Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery JSC, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys Hualan Biological Engineering Inc, Hundsun Technologies Inc, China World Trade Center Co, Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holding C, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp, sells Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery JSC, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Kweichow Moutai Co, Shanghai International Airport Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin owns 101 stocks with a total value of $20.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of YI FANG DA ZHONG XIAO PAN HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yi+fang+da+zhong+xiao+pan+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of YI FANG DA ZHONG XIAO PAN HUN HE
  1. Topchoice Medical Corp (600763) - 5,800,000 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.64%
  2. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 1,100,000 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45%
  3. Hundsun Technologies Inc (600570) - 30,799,999 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 223.52%
  4. Hualan Biological Engineering Inc (002007) - 55,000,000 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5400.00%
  5. Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd (600161) - 50,000,096 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.55%
New Purchase: China World Trade Center Co Ltd (600007)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in China World Trade Center Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 39,000,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd (000895)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.84 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $41.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 12,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SDIC Power Holdings Co Ltd (600886)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in SDIC Power Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 37,000,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd (000860)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $76.48, with an estimated average price of $53.46. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,000,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xi'an International Medical Investment Co Ltd (000516)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Xi'an International Medical Investment Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (600436)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin initiated holding in Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.77 and $451.45, with an estimated average price of $333.38. The stock is now traded at around $341.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hualan Biological Engineering Inc (002007)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in Hualan Biological Engineering Inc by 5400.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.14 and $53.98, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $29.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 55,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hundsun Technologies Inc (600570)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in Hundsun Technologies Inc by 223.52%. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $65.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 30,799,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holding C (600872)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holding C by 78.95%. The purchase prices were between $40.96 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $53.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 34,000,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd (600161)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $46.15, with an estimated average price of $35.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 50,000,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd (002568)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin added to a holding in Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $99.38, with an estimated average price of $82.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 16,600,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Shanghai International Airport Co Ltd (600009)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shanghai International Airport Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $59.12, with an estimated average price of $51.

Sold Out: Sichuan Teway Food Group Co Ltd (603317)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Sichuan Teway Food Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $34.69.

Sold Out: Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd (600132)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.29 and $198.61, with an estimated average price of $156.01.

Sold Out: Glodon Co Ltd (002410)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Glodon Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.41 and $78.3, with an estimated average price of $70.25.

Sold Out: Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (600600)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $74.12 and $115.81, with an estimated average price of $93.84.

Sold Out: Gongniu Group Co Ltd (603195)

Zhang Kun @ Yi Fang Da Ji Jin sold out a holding in Gongniu Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.14 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $190.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of YI FANG DA ZHONG XIAO PAN HUN HE.

1. YI FANG DA ZHONG XIAO PAN HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. YI FANG DA ZHONG XIAO PAN HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. YI FANG DA ZHONG XIAO PAN HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that YI FANG DA ZHONG XIAO PAN HUN HE keeps buying
