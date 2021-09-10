Logo
Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin Buys China Merchants Bank Co, Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co, Hongfa Technology Co, Sells Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin (Current Portfolio) buys China Merchants Bank Co, Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co, Hongfa Technology Co, Beijing Tongrentang Co, ENN Natural Gas Co, sells Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin owns 92 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FU GUO TIAN RUI QIANG SHI HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fu+guo+tian+rui+qiang+shi+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FU GUO TIAN RUI QIANG SHI HUN HE
  1. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750) - 662,800 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.97%
  2. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 103,400 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.51%
  3. China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 3,859,300 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 619.75%
  4. Hongfa Technology Co Ltd (600885) - 3,242,100 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 525.41%
  5. Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799) - 1,627,200 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.89%
New Purchase: Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co Ltd (603659)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $136.6, with an estimated average price of $82.46. The stock is now traded at around $158.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 1,263,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd (600085)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $29.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 4,079,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ENN Natural Gas Co Ltd (600803)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in ENN Natural Gas Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.52 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $16.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 9,818,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JIANGSU LOPAL TECH Co Ltd (603906)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in JIANGSU LOPAL TECH Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.88 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 3,937,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical and Electrical Co Lt (300316)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical and Electrical Co Lt. The purchase prices were between $30.08 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 2,708,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology Co Ltd (688005)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin initiated holding in Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $125.7, with an estimated average price of $71.01. The stock is now traded at around $121.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,126,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in China Merchants Bank Co Ltd by 619.75%. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 3,859,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hongfa Technology Co Ltd (600885)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Hongfa Technology Co Ltd by 525.41%. The purchase prices were between $45.97 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 3,242,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd (002415)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd by 456.47%. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $69.08, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 2,588,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 662,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yealink Network Technology Corp Ltd (300628)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Yealink Network Technology Corp Ltd by 1132.06%. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $91.13, with an estimated average price of $75.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 388,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xiamen Faratronic Co Ltd (600563)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin added to a holding in Xiamen Faratronic Co Ltd by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $89.39 and $159, with an estimated average price of $110.87. The stock is now traded at around $176.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 583,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd (600887)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.83 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $39.21.

Sold Out: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $71.65.

Sold Out: SF Holding Co Ltd (002352)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in SF Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.4 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $68.94.

Sold Out: EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in EVE Energy Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.9 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $92.83.

Sold Out: Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co Ltd (603678)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $68, with an estimated average price of $59.62.

Sold Out: Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co Ltd (300037)

Li Ye Miao @ Fu Guo Ji Jin sold out a holding in Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.71 and $100.1, with an estimated average price of $82.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of FU GUO TIAN RUI QIANG SHI HUN HE. Also check out:

1. FU GUO TIAN RUI QIANG SHI HUN HE's Undervalued Stocks
2. FU GUO TIAN RUI QIANG SHI HUN HE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FU GUO TIAN RUI QIANG SHI HUN HE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FU GUO TIAN RUI QIANG SHI HUN HE keeps buying

