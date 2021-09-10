Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin Buys Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery JSC, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co, Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Sells Midea Group Co, Aier Eye Hospital Group Co, Oppein Home Group Inc

New Purchases: 603613, 300151, 300628, 600079, 000513, 300750, 300453, 600887, 300639, 600009, 688109, 688538, 688819, 300973, 300979, 300981, 688131, 688276, 688383, 688660, 688690, 688696, 001201, 001202, 001203, 001205, 001206, 001207, 001208, 003041, 300614, 300929, 300930, 300931, 300933, 300937, 300940, 300941, 300942, 300943, 300945, 300948, 300950, 300952, 300953, 300955, 300956, 300957, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300963, 300966, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300972, 300975, 300982, 300985, 300986, 300987, 300991, 300992, 300993, 300996, 300997, 300998, 301002, 301004, 301007, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301013, 301015, 600032, 600905, 600906, 601156, 601528, 601665, 603324, 603511, 603529, 603836, 605016, 605080, 605089, 605090, 605098, 605117, 605180, 605189, 605196, 605259, 605289, 605296, 605300, 605305, 605319, 605339, 605488, 605499, 688067, 688076, 688097, 688117, 688195, 688201, 688216, 688269, 688314, 688315, 688319, 688355, 688359, 688367, 688517, 688565, 688575, 688601, 688607, 688611, 688613, 688616, 688621, 688625, 688639, 688655, 688663, 688681, 688682, 688683, 688685, 688700,

603613, 300151, 300628, 600079, 000513, 300750, 300453, 600887, 300639, 600009, 688109, 688538, 688819, 300973, 300979, 300981, 688131, 688276, 688383, 688660, 688690, 688696, 001201, 001202, 001203, 001205, 001206, 001207, 001208, 003041, 300614, 300929, 300930, 300931, 300933, 300937, 300940, 300941, 300942, 300943, 300945, 300948, 300950, 300952, 300953, 300955, 300956, 300957, 300958, 300960, 300961, 300962, 300963, 300966, 300967, 300968, 300971, 300972, 300975, 300982, 300985, 300986, 300987, 300991, 300992, 300993, 300996, 300997, 300998, 301002, 301004, 301007, 301010, 301011, 301012, 301013, 301015, 600032, 600905, 600906, 601156, 601528, 601665, 603324, 603511, 603529, 603836, 605016, 605080, 605089, 605090, 605098, 605117, 605180, 605189, 605196, 605259, 605289, 605296, 605300, 605305, 605319, 605339, 605488, 605499, 688067, 688076, 688097, 688117, 688195, 688201, 688216, 688269, 688314, 688315, 688319, 688355, 688359, 688367, 688517, 688565, 688575, 688601, 688607, 688611, 688613, 688616, 688621, 688625, 688639, 688655, 688663, 688681, 688682, 688683, 688685, 688700, Added Positions: 002304, 300122, 000661, 300760, 000568, 601888, 300601, 300452, 603027, 688389,

002304, 300122, 000661, 300760, 000568, 601888, 300601, 300452, 603027, 688389, Reduced Positions: 300015, 600809, 000858, 600276, 002311, 601318, 603259, 300142, 603444, 300919, 300917, 300918, 300922, 300925, 300926, 300927,

300015, 600809, 000858, 600276, 002311, 601318, 603259, 300142, 603444, 300919, 300917, 300918, 300922, 300925, 300926, 300927, Sold Out: 000333, 603833, 603369, 600867, 600660, 688050, 603456, 300258, 300363, 002821, 603520, 000710, 603233, 002475, 300253, 002410, 603605, 002007, 603983, 002352, 688133, 601633, 688086, 600812, 688198, 688189, 300572, 688202, 300144, 688578, 688588, 605183, 688136, 605186, 605277, 605299, 688698, 688617, 688466, 688228, 688218, 605377, 688699, 300746, 003018, 003019, 003023, 003026, 003028, 003029, 003030, 003031, 300180, 605179, 300780, 300920, 600283, 601138, 601326, 601686, 603988, 605007, 605155,

Investment company Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin Current Portfolio ) buys Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery JSC, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co, Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I, Beijing United Information Technology Co, Shenzhen Changhong Technology Co, sells Midea Group Co, Aier Eye Hospital Group Co, Oppein Home Group Inc, Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin. As of 2021Q2, Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin owns 196 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUA XIA HUI BAO ER HAO HUN HE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hua+xia+hui+bao+er+hao+hun+he/current-portfolio/portfolio

Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 2,149,300 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35% Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery JSC Ltd (002304) - 3,044,000 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.92% Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 299,900 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd (600809) - 1,884,260 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48% Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd (300015) - 5,131,800 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.41%

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Beijing United Information Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $84.08 and $113.12, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 371,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Shenzhen Changhong Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,179,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Yealink Network Technology Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $91.13, with an estimated average price of $75.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 167,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Humanwell Healthcare (Group) Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.74 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $288.79 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $374.91. The stock is now traded at around $502.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin initiated holding in Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $43.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery JSC Ltd by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $263.7, with an estimated average price of $193.73. The stock is now traded at around $171.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 3,044,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd by 2022.37%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $225.45, with an estimated average price of $179.87. The stock is now traded at around $158.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 948,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in Changchun High and New Technology Industry Group I by 49.19%. The purchase prices were between $385 and $520, with an estimated average price of $448.56. The stock is now traded at around $245.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 932,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd by 70.73%. The purchase prices were between $187.21 and $313.99, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 154,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $121 and $203.68, with an estimated average price of $155.81. The stock is now traded at around $116.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 138,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin added to a holding in Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co Ltd by 74.68%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 618,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Oppein Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $141.96 and $170.4, with an estimated average price of $154.87.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $46.64 and $61.09, with an estimated average price of $54.12.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.71 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $12.38.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $51.04.

Cai Xiang Yang @ Hua Xia Ji Jin sold out a holding in Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $51.26, with an estimated average price of $43.37.