American Funds Fundamental Investors Buys Centene Corp, Pfizer Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Parker Hannifin Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: CSCO, ROK, CZR, AGL, MSTR, NVCR, TROW, T, LIFCO B, CHK, BNTX, NEE, LOW, KFAST B, CDR, OGN, BAMR,
- Added Positions: CNC, PFE, FB, CARR, TMUS, ITT, MDB, FLTR, AMZN, TJX, XOM, EMR, YUM, SE, BME, VALE, MDLZ, FM, VRSN, AZN, SAF, RIO, PXD, AMAT, TWST, ICE, AAPL, DRI, RNG, SAP, STM, TEL, BKR, ANET, BG, BAM, NFLX, BNP, COG, DG, KRON, AON, AZN, MU, MSI, NLOK, CDAY, AES, PRX, DNB, ETRN, SHOP, PINS, ENT, APO, GLPG, 02318, MELI, FCN, CHD, FIS, BAX, GOLD, AJG, EDEN, CVNA, FLTR, THG, ACGL, RDOR3,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, PH, ASML, CMCSA, DPZ, MA, REGN, BKNG, CSX, PCAR, CAT, ADSK, CFG, DE, MRK, KLAC, AMD, TFC, WMT, MOH, ASML, CHTR, TMO, ORSTED, NSC, BA, LIN, BP., AIR, FNV, TXN, HUBS, HUYA, C, PTON, GMEXICOB, DELL, HUM, AVB, NKE, BLK, BTI, OSCR, BEKE, CVX, ON, BHP, BURL, SGEN, 2330, 4568, SYF, SQ, ADM, DTE, GOOGL, ABNB, MC,
- Sold Out: AEP, LVS, EXPN, VZ, ZURN, WYNN, AMT, GWPH, 9984,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,491,406 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 10,971,958 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 12,939,971 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 874,877 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 42,937,250 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33%
American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,990,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $315.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 793,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,137,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)
American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,157,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $626.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 232,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $133.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 660,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in Centene Corp by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,785,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,674,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 58.17%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,514,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ITT Inc (ITT)
American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in ITT Inc by 87.41%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $93.05. The stock is now traded at around $89.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,052,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 161.43%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $130.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,936,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 72.83%. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $496.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 799,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.Sold Out: Experian PLC (EXPN)
American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Experian PLC. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $27.05.Sold Out: Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURN)
American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Zurich Insurance Group AG. The sale prices were between $368.2 and $407.5, with an estimated average price of $380.09.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.
