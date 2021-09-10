American Funds Fundamental Investors Buys Centene Corp, Pfizer Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Parker Hannifin Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Centene Corp, Pfizer Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells Parker Hannifin Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Mastercard Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Funds Fundamental Investors. As of 2021Q2, American Funds Fundamental Investors owns 333 stocks with a total value of $127.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+funds+fundamental+investors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,491,406 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 10,971,958 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Facebook Inc (FB) - 12,939,971 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 874,877 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 42,937,250 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33%

American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,990,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $315.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 793,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,137,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,157,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $626.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 232,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $133.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 660,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in Centene Corp by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,785,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,674,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 58.17%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,514,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in ITT Inc by 87.41%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $93.05. The stock is now traded at around $89.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,052,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 161.43%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $130.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,936,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 72.83%. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $496.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 799,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.

American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Experian PLC. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $27.05.

American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Zurich Insurance Group AG. The sale prices were between $368.2 and $407.5, with an estimated average price of $380.09.

American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.