American Funds Fundamental Investors Buys Centene Corp, Pfizer Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Parker Hannifin Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Mastercard Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American Funds Fundamental Investors Buys Centene Corp, Pfizer Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Parker Hannifin Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company American Funds Fundamental Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Centene Corp, Pfizer Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells Parker Hannifin Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Mastercard Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Funds Fundamental Investors. As of 2021Q2, American Funds Fundamental Investors owns 333 stocks with a total value of $127.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+funds+fundamental+investors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,491,406 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  2. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 10,971,958 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 12,939,971 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 874,877 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 42,937,250 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33%
New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,990,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $315.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 793,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,137,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)

American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,157,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $626.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 232,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

American Funds Fundamental Investors initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $133.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 660,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in Centene Corp by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,785,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,674,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 58.17%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,514,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ITT Inc (ITT)

American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in ITT Inc by 87.41%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $93.05. The stock is now traded at around $89.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,052,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 161.43%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $130.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,936,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

American Funds Fundamental Investors added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 72.83%. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $496.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 799,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: Experian PLC (EXPN)

American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Experian PLC. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $27.05.

Sold Out: Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURN)

American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Zurich Insurance Group AG. The sale prices were between $368.2 and $407.5, with an estimated average price of $380.09.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

American Funds Fundamental Investors sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS. Also check out:

1. AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider