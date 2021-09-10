Startek to Hire 300 CX Specialists in its Makati, Philippines Campus

Startek (NYSE: SRT) (the “Company”), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, announced that it is hiring up to 300 customer experience (CX) specialists to support its growing business in its Makati City campus, in the Philippines. These positions would include customer experience specialists, which will follow a hybrid approach of work from our campus and some joining the work-from-home pool.

This personnel expansion is in line with the Company’s ongoing business expansion across telecom and other emerging consumer segments in the U.S. and other major markets. Across these segment-level programs, the growing teams will focus on delivering end-to-end digital CX solutions for some of the finest brands globally. All the recruitments and program management will be executed at Startek’s Makati City campus in Metro Manila.

“We are pleased to see our clients’ continued trust in our abilities and resilience,” said Mario Baddour, Global Chief Operating Officer at Startek. “Startek has collaborated closely with its partners to maintain business continuity and provide best-in-class support in these unprecedented times. We are proud of our team’s achievements in the Philippines, especially their ability to quickly adopt a ‘new normal’ as they look after our customers. The cultural diversity and focus on CX make the Philippines an attractive location for our operations. Our growth allows us to work with talented individuals and provide them an engaging culture and a rewarding career path.”

Startek is a values-driven company that prioritizes diversity, inclusivity and career growth in its hiring and business practices. The Company currently employs over 4,000 people across its campuses in the Philippines, and these new customer experience specialist positions are vital to its continued growth.

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005350/en/