Kazia Therapeutics to Present at HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SYDNEY, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce that CEO, Dr James Garner, will be presenting at the HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held virtually from 13-15 September 2021.

The HC Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference is one of the key events in the investor calendar and Kazia's participation comes at an important time for the company. Kazia's lead program, paxalisib, is currently in a pivotal study for glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of brain cancer. If successful, paxalisib has the potential to become the first new drug treatment for newly diagnosed patients in almost twenty years, addressing a market worth US$ 1.5 billion per annum. More than 12,500 patients are diagnosed with glioblastoma each year, and the current standard of care treatment, temozolomide, is ineffective for approximately two-thirds of cases.

Dr Garner will provide an overview of Kazia's key developments during FY2021, including:

Commencement of the GBM AGILE pivotal study for paxalisib in January 2021 ;

; Out-licensing deal with Simcere Pharmaceutical for Greater China rights to paxalisib in March 2021 , realizing an US$11 million upfront consideration;

rights to paxalisib in , realizing an upfront consideration; Transformative in-licensing of EVT801 from Evotec, providing the company with a highly attractive second oncology asset.

Dr Garner will also share insights on Kazia's objectives for FY2022 and outline the rich suite of catalysts that the company expects to announce during the remainder of CY2021.

This year's HC Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference will be conducted virtually from Monday 13th to Wednesday 15th and will feature more than 850 presenting companies, as well as a keynote presentation from Dr Scott Gottleib, former commissioner of the FDA.

Dr Garner commented, "Kazia's presentation will be available to attendees on-demand, while the company will also meet individually with key investors and analysts over the duration of the conference to further advocate on behalf of the company's compelling story."

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia.

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib commenced recruitment to GBM AGILE, a pivotal study in glioblastoma, in January 2021. Eight additional studies are active in various forms of brain cancer. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A phase I study is expected to begin in CY2021.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.

