All items sold for Coinllectibles™️ inaugural Fusion NFT™️ launch - with a total sales turnover of more than US$600,000

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️ (OTC: COSG) is pleased to conclude a successful inaugural launch of the proprietary Fusion NFTs™️ on OKEx NFT marketplace.

The first batch of 3 Fusion NFTs™️ that were put up for auction and flash sales are ceramic artworks that Coinllectibles™️ has acquired from Dr. Herbert Lee. They form part of the 2021 Coinllectibles™️ Bronze Series 1, with independent valuations ranging from US$64,300 to US$128,600. As at 6pm (GMT+8) on 10 September 2021, all three items were sold.

2021 Series 1 Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs Bronze #002 and #003 were successfully bid at 28 ETH (~US$94,301) and 18 ETH (~US$60,622) respectively while #001 was first sold for 28 ETH (~US$94,301). #001 then saw a change of hands in the secondary market at US$150,000, and was resold again at US$250,000. This meant that the total turnover for the first batch of 3 Fusion NFTs™️ was in excess of US$600,000.

Commenting on the sell-out, Toby O'Connor, the CEO of Coinllectibles™️ said, "These are very encouraging results, and we are certainly buoyed by the extremely positive response from the NFT community. We are convinced that our Fusion NFTs™️ have shown to be an effective way to sell collectible items. What stood out for us is how these collectibles are quickly put on the secondary market for resale purposes. This is interesting to see as it seems to bring liquidity in a traditionally illiquid asset."

"I am delighted that these ceramic artworks have found new owners. I am also very pleased with the team for having successfully applied blockchain technology together with sound legal principles to the ownership of art and collectibles in creating these Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️. We will continue to add value to the community by investing resources to enhance our Fusion NFTs™️ to set the industry's Gold Standard in this space," said Dr Herbert Lee, Advisory Board Chairman of Coinllectibles™️.

The 3 collectible items are currently listed on OKEx NFT marketplace. The resale Coinllectibles #001 is presently on sale for USDT289,000 and can be viewed from https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=29978. The resale Coinllectibles #002 is presently on sale for USDT153,000 and can be viewed from https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=29979. The resale Coinllectibles #003 is presently on sale for USDT117,000 and can be viewed from https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=29980.

For pre-registration of interest for future Fusion NFT™️ drops, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the Coinllectibles™️ Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

Contact: Ms Rachel Lim, Director of Sales and Marketing, +852-28398100, [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-items-sold-for-coinllectibles-inaugural-fusion-nft-launch--with-a-total-sales-turnover-of-more-than-us600-000--301373479.html

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.