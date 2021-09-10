American High Income Trust Buys Weatherford International PLC, Sells Advanz Pharma Corp, Weatherford International PLC, Broadcom Inc

New Purchases: WFRD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Weatherford International PLC, sells Advanz Pharma Corp, Weatherford International PLC, Broadcom Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American High Income Trust. As of 2021Q2, American High Income Trust owns 15 stocks with a total value of $24 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American High Income Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+high+income+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 158,390 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8% Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 42,568 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% Denbury Inc (DEN) - 32,880 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) - 38,332 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) - 105,259 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

American High Income Trust initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $16.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 105,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American High Income Trust sold out a holding in Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.97.

American High Income Trust sold out a holding in Weatherford International PLC. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $11.34.

American High Income Trust sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $1356.75 and $1552.57, with an estimated average price of $1479.28.

American High Income Trust sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $48.26 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $49.61.

American High Income Trust sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

American High Income Trust sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.77 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.45.