American Funds Insurance Series Buys The Home Depot Inc, Danaher Corp, Nestle SA, Sells ASML Holding NV, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company American Funds Insurance Series (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Danaher Corp, Nestle SA, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Amadeus IT Group SA, sells ASML Holding NV, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Coca-Cola Co, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Funds Insurance Series. As of 2021Q2, American Funds Insurance Series owns 108 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Balanced Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+balanced+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Balanced Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 658,000 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,721 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 30,381 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.91%
  4. Nestle SA (NESN) - 72,154 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.18%
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 17,809 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

American Funds Insurance Series initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $332.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 12,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM.A)

American Funds Insurance Series initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.89 and $64.82, with an estimated average price of $58.24. The stock is now traded at around $70.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 58,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amadeus IT Group SA (AMS)

American Funds Insurance Series initiated holding in Amadeus IT Group SA. The purchase prices were between $56.14 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 33,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

American Funds Insurance Series initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.5 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 29,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

American Funds Insurance Series initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2330.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

American Funds Insurance Series initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

American Funds Insurance Series added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 130.91%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $334.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 30,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nestle SA (NESN)

American Funds Insurance Series added to a holding in Nestle SA by 57.18%. The purchase prices were between $105.34 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $114.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 72,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

American Funds Insurance Series added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 45.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 116,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

American Funds Insurance Series added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 47.36%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industria De Diseno Textil SA (ITX)

American Funds Insurance Series added to a holding in Industria De Diseno Textil SA by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.49 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

American Funds Insurance Series added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $66.58, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766)

American Funds Insurance Series sold out a holding in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4919 and $5591, with an estimated average price of $5256.23.

Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHIA)

American Funds Insurance Series sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $41.79 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $46.78.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

American Funds Insurance Series sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

American Funds Insurance Series sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Reduced: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

American Funds Insurance Series reduced to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 36.46%. The sale prices were between $503.7 and $589.9, with an estimated average price of $545. The stock is now traded at around $721.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. American Funds Insurance Series still held 10,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

American Funds Insurance Series reduced to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 26.93%. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $922.804000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. American Funds Insurance Series still held 2,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Novartis AG (NOVN)

American Funds Insurance Series reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 37.92%. The sale prices were between $77.96 and $86.16, with an estimated average price of $81.1. The stock is now traded at around $79.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. American Funds Insurance Series still held 11,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B)

American Funds Insurance Series reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 72.06%. The sale prices were between $253.88 and $294.75, with an estimated average price of $279.01. The stock is now traded at around $287.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. American Funds Insurance Series still held 216 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Balanced Fund. Also check out:

1. Global Balanced Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Balanced Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Balanced Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Balanced Fund keeps buying
