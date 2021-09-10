Capital World Bond Fund Buys Weatherford International PLC, Sells Chesapeake Energy Corp, Weatherford International PLC, Oasis Petroleum Inc

New Purchases: WFRD,

WFRD, Reduced Positions: CHK,

CHK, Sold Out: WFTLF, OAS, CXRXF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Weatherford International PLC, sells Chesapeake Energy Corp, Weatherford International PLC, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Advanz Pharma Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital World Bond Fund. As of 2021Q2, Capital World Bond Fund owns 4 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) - 29,931 shares, 19.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 6,478 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.26% Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKEZ) - 1,707 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. McDermott International Ltd (MCDIF) - 4,287 shares, 0.08% of the total portfolio. Weatherford International PLC (WFTLF) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Capital World Bond Fund initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $16.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.61%. The holding were 29,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital World Bond Fund sold out a holding in Weatherford International PLC. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $11.34.

Capital World Bond Fund sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72.

Capital World Bond Fund sold out a holding in Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.97.

Capital World Bond Fund reduced to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 63.26%. The sale prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -15.13%. Capital World Bond Fund still held 6,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.