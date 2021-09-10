Logo
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. Buys DoorDash Inc, Roblox Corp, Farfetch, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys DoorDash Inc, Roblox Corp, Farfetch, Coinbase Global Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jasper+ridge+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 5,365,453 shares, 13.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.99%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 454,296 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.12%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 3,383,730 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.07%
  4. Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,497,010 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 982,459 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.95%
New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $213.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 317,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 511,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $253.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 180,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $168.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 159.75%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 322,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 1738.06%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $142.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 38.14%. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $93.8, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $130.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 50.80%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $380.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CNST)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.2 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $25.33.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $28.61.

Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $37.81.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.12%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $451.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.13%. Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. still held 454,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. keeps buying
insider

insider