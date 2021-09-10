Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. Buys DoorDash Inc, Roblox Corp, Farfetch, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: DASH, RBLX, COIN, NRIX, ABNB, OKTA, KROS, ALXO, SOFI, SOFI, PATH, PUBM, ACVA, MRVL, EAR, DM, COUR, QS, OPEN, ZI, FINV, AAPL,
- Added Positions: DDOG, FTCH, TDOC, DELL, NET, CRWD, TXG, SPT, ENZL, FB, BILL, QQQ, GILD, EPZM, BOX, WORK,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VEA, VWO, IWN, IWD, IEFA, PANW, TWLO, ACWI, VOO,
- Sold Out: CNST, IPHI, OLMA, ONEM,
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 5,365,453 shares, 13.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.99%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 454,296 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.12%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 3,383,730 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.07%
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,497,010 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 982,459 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.95%
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $213.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 317,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 511,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $253.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 180,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $168.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 159.75%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 322,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 1738.06%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $142.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 38.14%. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $93.8, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $130.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 50.80%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $380.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (CNST)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.2 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $25.33.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $28.61.Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $37.81.Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.12%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $451.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.13%. Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. still held 454,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.
