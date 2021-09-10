Capital World Growth & Income Fund Buys Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Societe Generale SA, Airbus SE, Reliance Industries

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, sells Societe Generale SA, Airbus SE, Reliance Industries, CCR SA, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital World Growth & Income Fund. As of 2021Q2, Capital World Growth & Income Fund owns 321 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital World Growth & Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+world+growth+%26+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 292,716 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.66% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 158,869 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 3,370,800 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.35% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 63,381 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 52,716 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.85%

Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $605.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 73,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $66.58, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 279,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1697.7 and $1814.9, with an estimated average price of $1761.72. The stock is now traded at around $1817.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 869,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $214.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 76,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $189.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 89,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 239,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 249.80%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3498.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 10,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 292,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 309.48%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 327,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 152.96%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $129.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 316,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 190.62%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 377,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 86.64%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2861.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 13,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in Societe Generale SA. The sale prices were between $21.32 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $24.52.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in CCR SA. The sale prices were between $12.04 and $14.08, with an estimated average price of $13.21.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in Fannie Mae. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $2.45, with an estimated average price of $2.16.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in UniCredit SpA. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.63.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in Mindspace Business Parks REIT. The sale prices were between $275.8 and $301.5, with an estimated average price of $290.24.