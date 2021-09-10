Capital World Growth & Income Fund Buys Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Societe Generale SA, Airbus SE, Reliance Industries

- New Purchases: NFLX, RIO, KOTAKBANK, AMGN, CCI, YNDX, TMO, MELI, GE, VOW3, MA, SPGI, AMT, SYK, DTE, STLA, STLA, INGA, DNBO, LOGN, DE, 6861, LU, ACN, NDAQ, 2308, ATUS, BLK, PH, 5938, 600519, BA., KBC, EPAM, 000333, MNG, C, ADS, IBE, MAR, ICE, PNC, BDEV, CMG, 9984, 06098, MDT, SWMA, LIN, SWK, DG, RTX, TRP, KER, HEXA B, 4519, BBDC4, 00388, HEIA, 7309, ETR, RACE, ADBE, FCX, TDG, IMB, MRO, SGO, 6488, SHL, EMR, STJ, 6098, AIG, CVX, BP., COLO B, 6594, 02269, ZBH, CAP, CFR, JCI, BN, 2503, ASII, STZ, PKI, HEI, 7733, TWE, CLNX, SE, TW, BG, COP, DMGT, AFX, TTE, VIV, 4684, MONC, EVO, BAC, BNZL, 6702, V, 09626, BXP, LGEN, TW., TYRES, RDSB, 005935, ABBV, PYPL, BILI, FUTU, DOW, CRH, BNP, FGR, SAN, FBK, AENA, DKNG, BAX, ILMN, ISRG, MCO, RYAAY, EL, AKZA, ASSA B, ZTS, BRK/B, CDAY, EQIX, NLOK, POW, RNG, JET, VICI, 03690, OMC, SU, 600104, ENGI, ADEN, ITX, NOW, SYD, WLN, SHOP, CI, CAG, AMC, ITV, REL, 00384, 00813, HM B, 6273, ALC, SNOW, ALB, HDB, MAN, TEVA, VRTX, ABX, ELE, ACS, VOLV B, 6758, 005930, 4307, 2413, WIZZ, AVGOP.PFD, AES, LHX, NA, CS, ATCO B, BAJFINANCE, HYPE3, GRF.P, CARR, INPST, GSK, AI, TRYG, Y92, SWED A, VNA, W, AMX, HUN, MU, 00016, 01109, AGN, SSNC, 02601, PTON, DTP, BTI, MMC, RBA, DMP, IHG, 601318, 02388, SU, AC, POWERGRID, 09698, 01209, OTLY, 600887, ADSK, EO, FMCKJ.PFD, FNMAS.PFD, INDUSTOWER, QSR, 06185, OTIS, 00873, 00873, ALLFG,
- Added Positions: AMZN, MSFT, PM, ABT, GILD, GOOG, 01299, 9434, VALE, ZURN, FB, CSX, 8035, OCDO, BATS, CME, 00700, HDFCLIFE, GM, MO, 00960, AZN, AVGO, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: AIR, RELIANCE, AAPL, GOOGL, 2330, ORSTED, ENEL, SBER, DFS, BHP, LMT, NESN, DIS, MC, MQG, FLTR, APT, EVK, DSM, CNQ, HDFCBANK, HON, CMCSA, ITC, SAF, B3SA3, NOVN, DXCM, IRM, EOAN, PODD, OGZD, FMG, EOG, CNC, 4063, BX, LYC, D05, TSLA, RI, AMD, TD, 2454, AMAT, ASML, 00884, UNH, NKE, HD, TEAM, LLY, MDLZ, UNP, NPN, ATVI, BARC, JPM, 01193, NEE, SAN, 09999, VALE3, 02318, QSR, BKNG,
- Sold Out: GLE, CCRO3, FNMA, UCG, ALLO, 543217, ARE, ITW, D, 02331, HIK, FISV, RHM, VACN, PLD, BIP.UN, BA, NG., 03759, CSL, TXN, AML, EMN, WSO, CVS, WMG, SRPT, TFC, PSN, KPN, NYT, EXPN, GNTX, MLCO, PAGS, CAT, DPW, 09988, PCAR, 6981, ENT, STRA, FP, 7741, SAP, RKT, REGN, SVW, BYND, BIPC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Capital World Growth & Income Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 292,716 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.66%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 158,869 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 3,370,800 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.35%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 63,381 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46%
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 52,716 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.85%
Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $605.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 73,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $66.58, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 279,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KOTAKBANK)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1697.7 and $1814.9, with an estimated average price of $1761.72. The stock is now traded at around $1817.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 869,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $214.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 76,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $189.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 89,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 239,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 249.80%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3498.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 10,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 292,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 309.48%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 327,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 152.96%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $129.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 316,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 190.62%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 377,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 86.64%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2861.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 13,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Societe Generale SA (GLE)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in Societe Generale SA. The sale prices were between $21.32 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $24.52.Sold Out: CCR SA (CCRO3)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in CCR SA. The sale prices were between $12.04 and $14.08, with an estimated average price of $13.21.Sold Out: Fannie Mae (FNMA)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in Fannie Mae. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $2.45, with an estimated average price of $2.16.Sold Out: UniCredit SpA (UCG)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in UniCredit SpA. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.63.Sold Out: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $28.67.Sold Out: Mindspace Business Parks REIT (543217)
Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in Mindspace Business Parks REIT. The sale prices were between $275.8 and $301.5, with an estimated average price of $290.24.
