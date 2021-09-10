Capital World Growth & Income Fund Buys Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Societe Generale SA, Airbus SE, Reliance Industries

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Capital World Growth & Income Fund Buys Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Societe Generale SA, Airbus SE, Reliance Industries

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital World Growth & Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, sells Societe Generale SA, Airbus SE, Reliance Industries, CCR SA, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital World Growth & Income Fund. As of 2021Q2, Capital World Growth & Income Fund owns 321 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital World Growth & Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+world+growth+%26+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital World Growth & Income Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 292,716 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.66%
  2. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 158,869 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 3,370,800 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.35%
  4. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 63,381 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46%
  5. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 52,716 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.85%
New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $605.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 73,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $66.58, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 279,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KOTAKBANK)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1697.7 and $1814.9, with an estimated average price of $1761.72. The stock is now traded at around $1817.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 869,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $214.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 76,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $189.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 89,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 239,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 249.80%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3498.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 10,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 292,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 309.48%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 327,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 152.96%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $129.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 316,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 190.62%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 377,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 86.64%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2861.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 13,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Societe Generale SA (GLE)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in Societe Generale SA. The sale prices were between $21.32 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $24.52.

Sold Out: CCR SA (CCRO3)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in CCR SA. The sale prices were between $12.04 and $14.08, with an estimated average price of $13.21.

Sold Out: Fannie Mae (FNMA)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in Fannie Mae. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $2.45, with an estimated average price of $2.16.

Sold Out: UniCredit SpA (UCG)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in UniCredit SpA. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.63.

Sold Out: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Sold Out: Mindspace Business Parks REIT (543217)

Capital World Growth & Income Fund sold out a holding in Mindspace Business Parks REIT. The sale prices were between $275.8 and $301.5, with an estimated average price of $290.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital World Growth & Income Fund. Also check out:

1. Capital World Growth & Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital World Growth & Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital World Growth & Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital World Growth & Income Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider