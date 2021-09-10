Nickelodeon and CBS Sports Team Up With NFL for the 2021-2022 Season

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nickelodeon and CBS Sports Team Up With NFL for the 2021-2022 Season

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nickelodeon andCBS Sports are partnering with the National Football League (NFL) to bring slimetime to primetime for the 2021-2022 football season with brand-new content specially created for kids and families, including another slime-filled presentation of an NFL Wild Card game that will air on Nickelodeon on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 4:30 p.m. (ET) alongside CBS Sports’ coverage of the game on The CBS Television Network and NFL Slimetime, an all-new NFL half-hour weekly series on Nickelodeon, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005481/en/

Hosted by CBS Sports’ analyst and former NFL star Nate Burleson and Nick star Young Dylan (Dylan Gilmer, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan), with teen sports correspondent Dylan Schefter and Lincoln Loud (The Loud House), NFL Slimetime (23 episodes) will be a fun-filled weekly NFL experience for kids and families to enjoy. The series will include: Nick-ified highlights and game footage; youth football spotlights; special guest appearances by Nick stars; interviews with NFL players; and entertaining segments highlighting players and teams on and off the field. Following its premiere in Week 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), NFL Slimetime will air weekly Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), with episodes available to stream on Paramount+ the following day, through Feb. 16, the week of Super Bowl. NFL Slimetime is executive produced by Ashley Kaplan, Luke Wahl, Paul J Medford and Jana Blumenthal. CBS Sports’ Shawn Robbins serves as executive producer and showrunner. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Senior Vice President, Digital Studios.

Said Brian Robbins, President & Chief Executive Officer of Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer of Kids & Family for Paramount+: “Our coverage of the NFL Wild Card game was literally a game-changer in so many ways, and the sensational response absolutely proved there’s huge demand for sports content with the kind of kids and family point of view that only Nickelodeon can deliver. In this next stage of our tremendous partnership with the NFL and CBS Sports, we’re going to raise the bar again and help innovate sports programming to bring the whole family together for one-of-a-kind viewing experiences.”

Said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports: “Together with Nickelodeon, CBS Sports is cultivating the next generation of NFL fans. Our inaugural NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon was an outstanding display of the power and the ability of ViacomCBS to continue to reach broader and younger audiences. We are thrilled to team up with the NFL and Nickelodeon this season, offering kids and families a full season of unique and unparalleled NFL content, including our second edition of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon."

Said Shawn Robbins, Executive Producer and Showrunner of NFL Slimetime: "I am excited to build on the success of last season’s NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon with NFL Slimetime and another Wild Card presentation. From Nick-ified highlights, expert advice, kid-focused fun and special guest appearances, NFL Slimetime will wow kids and families as only Nickelodeon can on a weekly basis.”

Said Hans Schroeder, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, NFL Media: “We are excited to continue our partnership with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present our game and content to young NFL fans and their families. Nickelodeon’s unique presentation of last year’s Wild Card Game was a success, and we look forward to another playoff broadcast this year and a new weekly show for families to enjoy.”

Said Amanda Herald, Vice President of NFL Marketing Strategy and Insights: “In extending and broadening this partnership, we wanted to deliver content that enables families to share their NFL fandom across generations – a key to growing our future fanbase. Collaboration across Nickelodeon, CBS Sports and NFL Media will allow us to deliver authentic and fun NFL coverage all season long.”

Following the success of last year’s Sports Emmy Award-winning NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon, CBS Sports and Nickelodeon are teaming up again for a special presentation of an NFL Wild Card game on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 4:30 p.m. (ET), with one-of-a-kind content, guest reporters, original on-field graphics, virtual filters and more—all tailored for family viewing fun. The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon will air alongside CBS Sports’ coverage of the game, which will be available on The CBS Television Network and streamed digitally across devices via Paramount+, CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, and on mobile via Yahoo Sports and the participating teams’ mobile properties.

Last season’s The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon (Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021)--the first-ever NFL telecast produced for kids and families--was Nick’s most-watched program among total viewers in nearly four years and the number-one cable telecast of the week with Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11. Airing alongside CBS Sports’ broadcast on The CBS Television Network, the program generated more than two billion social media impressions and Nickelodeon was the number-one trending topic in the U.S. on Twitter during that afternoon. The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon was the recipient of two Sports Emmy Awards in the categories of Outstanding Playoff Coverage and Outstanding Live Graphic Design.

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210910005481r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005481/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment