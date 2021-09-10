Polk County Sheriff's Office utilizes the GovDeals platform to sell a 2013 McDonald Douglass 369E Helicopter

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has selected GovDeals to offer a 2013 McDonald Douglass 369E Helicopter for sale to the public. GovDeals is the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus equipment. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is one of more than 15,000 sellers who use GovDeals to support their sustainability initiatives and Power the Circular Economy by selling valuable surplus items online to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide.



All potential buyers are required to pay a $5,000 bid deposit prior to placing their first bid. The deposit will go towards the final price of the auction for the winning buyer and refunded for all others. All interested parties have until October 1st to submit bid deposits and place bids on this auction.

The 2013 helicopter has been steadily maintained by Dixie Jet and Rotor Service, LLC in Lakeland, FL since purchase. If the future owner can show proof of their ability to own surveillance equipment, the following equipment will also be offered in the sale:

Garmin 650, G500 avionics

Techno sonic 9100 3 band radio

Aero computer, Flir 230, Spectrolab SX-5 searchlight

Cargo hook

NVG compatible



Serious buyers are encouraged to inspect the aircraft prior to placing any bids. In order to bid on this 2013 McDonald Douglass 369E Helicopter or any auction on GovDeals, all interested parties must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services ( LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

