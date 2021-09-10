Polk County Sheriff's Office utilizes the GovDeals platform to sell a 2013 McDonald Douglass 369E Helicopter

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Polk County Sheriff's Office utilizes the GovDeals platform to sell a 2013 McDonald Douglass 369E Helicopter

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has selected GovDeals to offer a 2013 McDonald Douglass 369E Helicopter for sale to the public. GovDeals is the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus equipment. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is one of more than 15,000 sellers who use GovDeals to support their sustainability initiatives and Power the Circular Economy by selling valuable surplus items online to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide.

All potential buyers are required to pay a $5,000 bid deposit prior to placing their first bid. The deposit will go towards the final price of the auction for the winning buyer and refunded for all others. All interested parties have until October 1st to submit bid deposits and place bids on this auction.

The 2013 helicopter has been steadily maintained by Dixie Jet and Rotor Service, LLC in Lakeland, FL since purchase. If the future owner can show proof of their ability to own surveillance equipment, the following equipment will also be offered in the sale:

  • Garmin 650, G500 avionics
  • Techno sonic 9100 3 band radio
  • Aero computer, Flir 230, Spectrolab SX-5 searchlight
  • Cargo hook
  • NVG compatible

Serious buyers are encouraged to inspect the aircraft prior to placing any bids. In order to bid on this 2013 McDonald Douglass 369E Helicopter or any auction on GovDeals, all interested parties must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.
GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services ( LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01578d3b-5357-4e3d-9658-ec79bab3523d

ti?nf=ODMyMzkzOCM0Mzk5NTc2IzUwMDA1MDM3MQ==
GovDeals-Inc-.png
Media Contact:
Angela Jones
GovDeals
(334)-301-7823
[email protected]
Ashley Provenza
Purchasing Supervisor
(863) 298-6308
[email protected]
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment