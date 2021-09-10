Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Aurinia+Pharmaceuticals+Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13-15, 2021. The Aurinia presentation will be available on-demand beginning September 13, 2021 at 3 pm ET.

The audio webcast is available here. Interested parties can also register and access the presentation under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company recently introduced the first FDA-approved oral therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). Aurinia’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia; its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland; and the Company focuses development efforts globally.

