Washington Mutual Investors Fund Buys BlackRock Inc, CVS Health Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Washington Mutual Investors Fund Buys BlackRock Inc, CVS Health Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Washington Mutual Investors Fund (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, CVS Health Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, CME Group Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of 2021Q2, Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns 182 stocks with a total value of $9.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Washington Mutual Investors Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/washington+mutual+investors+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Washington Mutual Investors Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,106,009 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.28%
  2. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 1,058,559 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 7,979,670 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.11%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 853,907 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.70%
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 280,039 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $922.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 280,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 2,219,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 999,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 4,126,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $356.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 385,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.774200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,090,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 736.16%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $190.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 806,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 299.65%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $334.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 599,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 36.11%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 7,979,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund added to a holding in Intel Corp by 166.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,929,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $407.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 853,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 164.48%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $193.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 720,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 80.88%. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $129.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.23%. Washington Mutual Investors Fund still held 643,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 85.69%. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.83%. Washington Mutual Investors Fund still held 656,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 88.29%. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.66%. Washington Mutual Investors Fund still held 460,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 86.74%. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $349.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. Washington Mutual Investors Fund still held 86,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Linde PLC (LIN)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund reduced to a holding in Linde PLC by 91.79%. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $312.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.99%. Washington Mutual Investors Fund still held 64,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: CSX Corp (CSX)

Washington Mutual Investors Fund reduced to a holding in CSX Corp by 61.61%. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Washington Mutual Investors Fund still held 3,534,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Also check out:

1. Washington Mutual Investors Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Washington Mutual Investors Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Washington Mutual Investors Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Washington Mutual Investors Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider