Washington Mutual Investors Fund Buys BlackRock Inc, CVS Health Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Inc, CVS Health Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, CME Group Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of 2021Q2, Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns 182 stocks with a total value of $9.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,106,009 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.28% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 1,058,559 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 7,979,670 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.11% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 853,907 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.70% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 280,039 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. New Position

Washington Mutual Investors Fund initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $922.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 280,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 2,219,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 999,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 4,126,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $356.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 385,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.774200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,090,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 736.16%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $190.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 806,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 299.65%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $334.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 599,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 36.11%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 7,979,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund added to a holding in Intel Corp by 166.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,929,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $407.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 853,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 164.48%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $193.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 720,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 80.88%. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $129.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.23%. Washington Mutual Investors Fund still held 643,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 85.69%. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.83%. Washington Mutual Investors Fund still held 656,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 88.29%. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.66%. Washington Mutual Investors Fund still held 460,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 86.74%. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $349.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. Washington Mutual Investors Fund still held 86,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund reduced to a holding in Linde PLC by 91.79%. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $312.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.99%. Washington Mutual Investors Fund still held 64,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund reduced to a holding in CSX Corp by 61.61%. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Washington Mutual Investors Fund still held 3,534,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.