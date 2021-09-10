Comerica Bank Detroit Lions First Down Program Enters Fifth Year Supporting Community Partners

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Comerica Bank Detroit Lions First Down Program Enters Fifth Year Supporting Community Partners

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Collaboration benefits nonprofit organizations with every Lions first down at Ford Field in 2021; Over $70,000 distributed to assist communities since 2017.

PR Newswire

DETROIT, Sept. 10, 2021

DETROIT, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Detroit Lions kick off a new and exciting era of Lions football Sunday, September 12 at Ford Field against the San Francisco 49ers, one collaborative program will continue impacting the community. For the fifth-straight year, Comerica Bank and the Detroit Lions will collaborate to ensure first downs at Ford Field this season stretch well beyond 10 yards.

comerica_bank_logo.jpg

Each Lions first down gained this season at Ford Field will translate to $100 that will aid one of eight community partners through the Comerica Bank Lions First Down partnership.

For the Lions' 2021 opening home game vs. San Francisco, the Comerica Bank Lions First Down Program will benefit the Detroit Police Athletic League.

"We value this unique opportunity to impact philanthropic partners who help others in need through the critical services they provide," said Linda Nosegbe, Comerica Bank Vice President and Southeast Michigan External Affairs Manager. "Football season delivers great excitement to our region this time of year, so we hope the First Down Program also adds to this enthusiasm. We appreciate the Lions partnership and the collective commitment that seeks ways to further invest into our communities."

For the past four seasons, Comerica has contributed $71,200 to11 local community organizations through Comerica Bank's Lions First Down program, which has benefited eight charities in 2020 (Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, LA SED, Detroit Public Schools Foundation, Alternatives For Girls, Ruth Ellis Center, HAVEN, Focus: HOPE), Winning Futures (2019), Beyond Basics (2018) and The Children's Center (2017).

"We're excited to build on our partnership with Comerica in 2021," said Detroit Lions Executive Director of Corporate Partnerships Dan Lentz. "We're proud to partner on an initiative that supports and amplifies the work local non-profits are doing in the community. We can't wait to see what type of impact the program will have this season."

Founded in 1969, the Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL), which has become integrated into the fabric of the Detroit community, helps youth build character and find their greatness through athletics, academic, and leadership development programs through partnerships with the Detroit Police Department and community volunteers.

With year-round programs that feature more than 14,000 young athletes and thousands of coaches, Detroit PAL develops its athletes to learn the skills needed to succeed both on and off the playing field. It offers programs which help youth focus on the qualities needed for success through 11 different sports programs for various age and skill levels. For more than 50 years, Detroit PAL sports teams have helped develop leadership skills and good character in thousands of young athletes.

Additionally, Detroit PAL also offers young people and young adults a wide variety of personal and community development programs designed to help student-athletes to be school and life ready. Programs focus on literacy enrichment, leadership development, academic enrichment and college readiness, mentoring, workforce development, partnerships and collaboration.

Detroit PAL's permanent home now features a state-of-the-art stadium on a redeveloped site of the historic Tiger Stadium at the corner of Michigan and Trumbull avenues.

The eight community partners benefitting from this year's Comerica Bank Lions First Down Program include:

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back 172 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit with approximately 4,700 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL), and play their home games at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and is the National Football League's fifth-oldest franchise. The Detroit Lions most recently made the NFL playoffs in 2016, when they finished with a 9-7 record.

favicon.png?sn=DA02340&sd=2021-09-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-detroit-lions-first-down-program-enters-fifth-year-supporting-community-partners-301373508.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA02340&Transmission_Id=202109101405PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA02340&DateId=20210910
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment