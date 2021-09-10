FirstEnergy Foundation Donates $20,000 to Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the twentieth anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, the FirstEnergy Foundation is donating $20,000 to the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial in honor of those who lost their lives that fateful day.

Located in Shanksville, Pa., the memorial stands at the crash site of United Flight 93, marking the final resting place of the 40 passengers and crew members who fought back against terrorists who hijacked their plane. Their bravery likely saved hundreds, if not thousands, of lives by preventing the plane from reaching its intended target.

"Like the rest of the nation, FirstEnergy employees watched in great sadness as the events of September 11, 2001, unfolded. We were humbled by the courage of the Flight 93 passengers who fought to take back control of the plane despite knowing their likely fate," said Lorna Wisham, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. "On behalf of all FirstEnergy employees, we're pleased to present this gift in support of a memorial that ensures these heroes are never forgotten."

This gift marks the second grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation to Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, the 501(c)3 nonprofit responsible for the education and preservation of the monument. In 2011, the Foundation contributed $5,000 to the memorial on the tenth anniversary of the attacks. For more information about Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, visit www.flight93friends.org.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-foundation-donates-20-000-to-friends-of-flight-93-national-memorial-301373548.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.