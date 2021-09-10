Deadline in 3 Days: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN)

PR Newswire

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces to investors of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) ("360 DigiTech") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired 360 DigiTech securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

360 DigiTech, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. 360 DigiTech also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. 360 DigiTech was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 360 DigiTech had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations; (2) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (3) as a result, 360 DigiTech's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

360 DigiTech investors may, no later than September 13, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP.

