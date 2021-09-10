American Funds Multi-Sector Income Fund Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, Sells Oasis Petroleum Inc

Added Positions: CHK,

CHK, Sold Out: OAS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, sells Oasis Petroleum Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Funds Multi-Sector Income Fund. As of 2021Q2, American Funds Multi-Sector Income Fund owns 4 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Funds Multi-Sector Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+funds+multi-sector+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 75,595 shares, 90.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78644.79% Hexion Holdings Corp (HXOH) - 4,181 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 633 shares, 0.44% of the total portfolio. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKEZ) - 80 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

American Funds Multi-Sector Income Fund added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 78644.79%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 90.42%. The holding were 75,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Funds Multi-Sector Income Fund sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72.