NeutriSci Arranges Strategic Financing with Tabletz and Exercise of Warrants

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (

TSXV:NU, Financial)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRA:1N9, Financial), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP, and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") and the exercise of 4,900,000 warrants, for total combined proceeds of $276,550.image.png

The Placement, which is being completed with a principal of the Company's distribution partner in Japan, Tabletz LLC, consists of 210,333 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of eighteen months from the date of issuance. All securities issued in connection with the Placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period from the date of issuance. Closing of the Placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

NeutriSci will use the net proceeds of the Placement and warrant exercise for expansion of production runs for Japan, B2B development and for general working capital purposes.

About NeutriSci International Inc.
NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Glen Rehman
CEO
Tel: (403) 264-6320

For investor inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: NeutriSci International Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663601/NeutriSci-Arranges-Strategic-Financing-with-Tabletz-and-Exercise-of-Warrants

img.ashx?id=663601

