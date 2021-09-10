Ariel Investment, LLC Buys ADT Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, , US Silica Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ADT, TCOM, GOLD,

Investment company Ariel Investment, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ADT Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Credicorp, , sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, , US Silica Holdings Inc, Meredith Corp, NetApp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariel Investment, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ariel Investment, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $10.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 2,315,729 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 3,998,382 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - 7,657,001 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19% First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 5,410,464 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,194,040 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78%

Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 15,313,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 589,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 302,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 300.97%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,967,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,204,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 103.18%. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 763,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,616,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,796,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 570,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Kindred Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.22 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $5.78.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Cowen Inc. The sale prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.99.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 46.21%. The sale prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $441.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 221,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc by 65.55%. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $13.76, with an estimated average price of $11.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 1,812,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Meredith Corp by 33.13%. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 2,750,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in NetApp Inc by 35.8%. The sale prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $92.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 478,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.29%. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 855,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 50.73%. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 383,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.