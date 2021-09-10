Logo
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2021 Assets Under Management

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2021 totaled $181.1 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $88.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $92.5 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of August 31, 2021 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$28,463
Global Discovery2,682
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth18,863
U.S. Small-Cap Growth6,693
Global Equity Team
Global Equity3,114
Non-U.S. Growth22,488
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth9,858
China Post-Venture146
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity4,028
U.S. Mid-Cap Value4,011
International Value Team
International Value30,790
International Small Cap Value23
Global Value Team
Global Value25,798
Select Equity426
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets1,035
Credit Team
High Income8,013
Credit Opportunities117
Developing World Team
Developing World9,743
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak3,591
Antero Peak Hedge1,200
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$181,082

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $23 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or [email protected]
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

