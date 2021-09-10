Hecla to Present at the Gold Forum Americas

Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE%3AHL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will present at the Gold Forum Americas on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. (ET). A recorded webcast and presentation materials will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldforum.live%2FDGG%2FHecla-Mining and also on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3AHL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

