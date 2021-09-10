SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates BayCom Corp

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BayCom Corp ("BayCom" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BCML) in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Pacific Enterprise Bancorp ("PEB") (OTC: PEBN). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each PEB shareholder will receive 1.0292 shares of BayCom common stock in exchange for each share of PEB common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $18.16 based upon BayCom's September 9, 2021 closing price of $17.64. PEB shareholders will own approximately 22.4% of the outstanding shares of BayCom's common stock immediately following the consummation of the transaction. The transaction is valued at $53.1 million.

If you own BayCom shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/baycom-corp

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) BayCom's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the deal's equity split is fair to BayCom's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-baycom-corp-301373541.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP