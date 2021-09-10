Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. Appoints Consumer Retail Industry Veteran as Board Chairman

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp . (CSE: ZOG) ("Zoglo's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Del Duca as Chairman of the Board replacing incumbent David Sugarman who will be stepping down for personal matters.

Paul Del Duca is a consumer retail industry veteran with a career spanning over 40 years in leadership roles with A&P Canada, Dominion Stores, Metro Inc., Sobeys Canada, Walmart Canada, and Wilson's Transport. By applying an informed, multilateral approach, he has led multiple teams, businesses, and corporations to successful, measurable results. Del Duca has also served as a board member for the Electronic Commerce Council for Canada (merged with GS1 Canada in 2004), United Grocers Inc., and the Canadian Council of Grocery Distributors.

"In the face of the climate crisis, I'm grateful that Zoglo's has enabled me to smoothly transition to a sustainable, flexitarian diet with its quality, nutritious plant-based food alternatives." commented Paul Del Duca. "It's an honour to serve as the Chairman of the Board for this innovative food company and I am excited to leverage my experience to further accelerate its growth."

"We're thankful for David's contributions to the growth of our company and wish him the best in his future endeavours." said Anthony Morello, CEO of Zoglo's. "We are equally excited to welcome Paul as our board chairman and look forward to incorporating his experiences and industry relationships into our growth strategy."

ABOUT ZOGLO'S INCREDIBLE FOOD CORP.:

Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. is a publicly-traded plant-based food company which offers nutrient-rich, plant-based appetizers, veggies, and meat substitutes to fulfill consumers needs for all occasions and cooking requirements. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zoglo's Incredible Food Inc., currently offers 14 products through its Traditional Green Box product line and aims to offer 12 innovative products for the mainstream market through its new Zoglo's Incredible Black Box product line. Over the past 25 years, Zoglo's products have been in distribution in over 700 retail stores across Canada including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Loblaws, and has representation in the United States and Europe. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker: ZOG.

