Veracity Capital LLC Buys iSun Inc, Accenture PLC, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Sells Johnson & Johnson, ISHARES TRUST, iSun Inc

New Purchases: ISUN, USRT, KMI, OKE, FALN, OUNZ, PAVE, VTI, EOG, BX, COMT, IXG, VEA, PWS, VLU, MSGN, MGV, IYE, OMAB, SCHW, MTCH, BNTX, SYK, NXPI, MSCI, IBN, HIMX, UPS, CBD,

ISUN, USRT, KMI, OKE, FALN, OUNZ, PAVE, VTI, EOG, BX, COMT, IXG, VEA, PWS, VLU, MSGN, MGV, IYE, OMAB, SCHW, MTCH, BNTX, SYK, NXPI, MSCI, IBN, HIMX, UPS, CBD, Added Positions: ACN, LMT, ASML, F, MDT, SPOT,

ACN, LMT, ASML, F, MDT, SPOT, Reduced Positions: JNJ, IUSG, SPY, IWM, NOBL, AAPL, IUSV, IEFA, IVV, MSFT, REGN, JBL, AGG, ABT, AMZN, IEMG, W, IWF, HON, LOW, AG, EFA, GOOGL, TGT, CTAS, CAT, ALB, ADM, SHW, ESGU, KO, PAAS, EMR, MCD, CARR, AOS, WPM, MAG, GOVT, EXPD, SPGI, APD, PPG, SWK, TMO, FB, GDX, GPC, UNP, CEF, GWW, LEG, OTIS, IGSB, AXP, CL, VVI, DIS, DGRO, SILJ, EPD, LPX, WMT, FNV, BUD, MMP, NEM, MA, IJR, MTUM, BAC, HD, BLOK, AMED, CPRT, INTC, INTU, SIVB, V, MO, PG, TSM, VZ, MBB, XLK, NUE, TTWO, PHYS, PSLV, ARKK, ADBE, AEM, DE, EQC, PFE, ATVI, GOLD, CMCSA, GNRC, GOOG, IJK, IUSB, SJM, TXN, MELI, UA, ESGE, IWD, MDY, AMD, NEE, MDLZ, TXT, DG, BPMC, DOCU, EFV, VLUE, AMT, NKE, PYPL, EFG, IWR, BRK.B, LLY, MCK, PEP, ABBV, IVW, IYH, VGK, MRK, SBUX, UNH, IYJ, MUB, AMGN, QCOM, RTX, PM, ALLK, IVE, SPLV, T, TFC, CVX, CCI, DHR, GPN, NVS, AMAT, CLX, COST, DLTR, LH, NVDA, RF, ET, IQV, BABA, PLD, EQIX, FISV, ASR, HDB, ICE, LRCX, CRM, AVGO, SHOP, IJH, KOF, ABEV, ECL, FMX, TRV, WST, FRC, CHUY, MSGE, GD, JPM, KMB, MU, TSLA, FBHS, UWM, COF, COP, DTE, GILD, COTY, VNQ, BBVA, CX, SID, HPQ, LIN, WFC, EBAY, PNR, VLO, DAL, GM, AMCR,

JNJ, IUSG, SPY, IWM, NOBL, AAPL, IUSV, IEFA, IVV, MSFT, REGN, JBL, AGG, ABT, AMZN, IEMG, W, IWF, HON, LOW, AG, EFA, GOOGL, TGT, CTAS, CAT, ALB, ADM, SHW, ESGU, KO, PAAS, EMR, MCD, CARR, AOS, WPM, MAG, GOVT, EXPD, SPGI, APD, PPG, SWK, TMO, FB, GDX, GPC, UNP, CEF, GWW, LEG, OTIS, IGSB, AXP, CL, VVI, DIS, DGRO, SILJ, EPD, LPX, WMT, FNV, BUD, MMP, NEM, MA, IJR, MTUM, BAC, HD, BLOK, AMED, CPRT, INTC, INTU, SIVB, V, MO, PG, TSM, VZ, MBB, XLK, NUE, TTWO, PHYS, PSLV, ARKK, ADBE, AEM, DE, EQC, PFE, ATVI, GOLD, CMCSA, GNRC, GOOG, IJK, IUSB, SJM, TXN, MELI, UA, ESGE, IWD, MDY, AMD, NEE, MDLZ, TXT, DG, BPMC, DOCU, EFV, VLUE, AMT, NKE, PYPL, EFG, IWR, BRK.B, LLY, MCK, PEP, ABBV, IVW, IYH, VGK, MRK, SBUX, UNH, IYJ, MUB, AMGN, QCOM, RTX, PM, ALLK, IVE, SPLV, T, TFC, CVX, CCI, DHR, GPN, NVS, AMAT, CLX, COST, DLTR, LH, NVDA, RF, ET, IQV, BABA, PLD, EQIX, FISV, ASR, HDB, ICE, LRCX, CRM, AVGO, SHOP, IJH, KOF, ABEV, ECL, FMX, TRV, WST, FRC, CHUY, MSGE, GD, JPM, KMB, MU, TSLA, FBHS, UWM, COF, COP, DTE, GILD, COTY, VNQ, BBVA, CX, SID, HPQ, LIN, WFC, EBAY, PNR, VLO, DAL, GM, AMCR, Sold Out: 4U1A, MKC, LQD, XOM, CSCO, IXN, MKTX, XLY, PTLC, CYTK, SNPS, NOW, ARGX, NICE, ICLN, GE, PEG, DFS, DIA, IBM, VWO, HES, HPE, OGN, GBIL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iSun Inc, Accenture PLC, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, ONEOK Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, ISHARES TRUST, iSun Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veracity Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Veracity Capital LLC owns 262 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veracity Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veracity+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 200,787 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.86% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 298,000 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.08% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 32,416 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.76% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 178,804 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.63% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 88,243 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.01%

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iSun Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 63,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 67,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 1289.41%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $341.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 21,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $345.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $858.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 171.23%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in iSun Inc. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $13.35, with an estimated average price of $8.87.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.59 and $133.64, with an estimated average price of $130.82.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Veracity Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 97.84%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $166.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.76%. Veracity Capital LLC still held 2,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.63%. The sale prices were between $90.66 and $101.16, with an estimated average price of $96.16. The stock is now traded at around $107.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.52%. Veracity Capital LLC still held 178,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 92.57%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.15%. Veracity Capital LLC still held 18,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 83.86%. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.05%. Veracity Capital LLC still held 200,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC reduced to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 47.35%. The sale prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $92.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Veracity Capital LLC still held 94,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veracity Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 80.59%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Veracity Capital LLC still held 65,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.