Hbk Investments L P Buys , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Sells , Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Facebook Inc, sells , Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, J2 Global Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hbk Investments L P. As of 2021Q2, Hbk Investments L P owns 509 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

(PRAH) - 3,176,454 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 902,983 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 941.98% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 282,223 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 885,773 shares, 0.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1165.39% Facebook Inc (FB) - 83,092 shares, 0.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 228.62%

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 3,176,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 434,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $83.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 206,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,257,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 941.98%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 902,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 1165.39%. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 885,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 228.62%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $378.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 83,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 642.76%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $347.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp by 216.17%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,185,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 262.43%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 148,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in J2 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $138.84, with an estimated average price of $126.15.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.11.