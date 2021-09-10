Hbk Investments L P Buys , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Sells , Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV

- New Purchases: PRAH, ARKF, ARKQ, SRNG, FVIV, PRSR, LEGA, EPHY, APP, HERA, PLMI, ATHN, GGPI, AMZN, EQD, RMGB, GNAC, SLAC, SCLE, PFDR, HIII, GTPB, ROSS, SKYAU, MSDA, PING, PIAI, NGAC, MOTN, WOOF, TACA, NOAC, PCPC, CTAQ, CBAH, KLAQ, LHC, FCAX, OUST, SHAC, PV, DOCN, JOFF, CPTK, SPAQ, SPAQ, TSIB, APGB, FSRX, YTPG, GSEV, SWIM, GIIX, ASZ, LIII, NDAC, DHBC, ANZU, TRCA, ACQR, CLAA, SBII, DTOC, SCAQ, GLBE, BGSX, KAHC, BYTS, ACTD, NGCA, VGII, FA, JUGGU, ADBE, LZ, CLVT, NCNO, CRSR, LUXA, HAAC, PIPP, PHIC, RAAC, SCOA, IIII, CRU, IVAN, GSAQ, POW, GPAC, DLCA, FINM, NAAC, GMBT, FSSI, KRNL, GHAC, GSQD, HCNEU, ENNV, XPDI, SCOB, CVII, LGAC, FACA, KAII, KIII, RXRX, DV, ANAC, SLAM, AUS, RXRA, FRSG, PDOT, AGGR, GTPA, LCAA, SPKB, CPARU, STRE, FWAC, PSPC.U, TASK, RONI.U, CXM, ATIP, INTA, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, FTVIU, MMM, C, GS, LYV, OXY, PEP, XPO, UAL, UNH, DAL, AAL, NMG, CWK, OSW, EGLX, AZEK, BOWX, VACQ, CLII, DMYI, CAS, TVAC, PAQC, EPWR, HCIC, JCIC, HCII, SSAA, PRPC, ITQ, ATMR, KURI, ALKT, TPGS, SPGS, PATH, VELO, COLI, FTAA, EJFA, OHPA, AMPI, HYAC, HYAC, MACC, FRXB, RTPY, BLDE, MQ, ZETA, WKME, CNVY, KPLT, LITTU, MCW, S, S, DIDI, IWM, OPCH, CVS, CNC, CAKE, XOM, FFIV, INTC, MRO, MCD, NVDA, NEM, PFE, LUV, PM, COR, GM, PRLB, NEP, NIU, JAMF, JAMF, AHAC, CHFW, APR, NSTB, AEAC, COIN, FRON, SMWB, LFST, DIBS, YOU, MF,
- Added Positions: SPY, AMC, FB, CPUH, MA, HHLA, UBER, ACIC, BLTS, JWSM, TBCP, SDAC, RMGC, CENH, TMAC, ENPC, AAC, THMA, NRAC, ROT, HLAH, HTPA, SPNV, ACII, NSH, NSH, EXPE, PINS, HD, JPM, SPOT, MS, WFC, TDOC, CSTA, CAT, EXAS, LVS, MRK, TREE, WDAY, TWOU, TLGA, BEKE, CLIM, TTD, NGAB, CRSP, SWBK, ROKU, AKIC, RTPZ, PDD, HZON, BIDU, SNPR,
- Reduced Positions: WPF, DBX, V, BAC, FWAA, SE, PSTH, SEAH, Z, JD, LESL, TWLO, SPLK, FCAC, TSM, DGNR, PACE, TEAM,
- Sold Out: TLND, SRNGU, FVIV.U, JCOM, AACQ, GTPBU, MSDAU, PFDRU, APGB.U, FSRXU, GSEVU, ANZUU, ACQRU, KAHC.U, LIII.U, CLAA.U, DTOCU, TSIBU, HIIIU, HERAU, ACTDU, FAII, T, GIIXU, SLAC.U, DHBCU, VRM, ARKK, MANU, HEC, JWSM.U, NDACU, LGACU, ASZ.U, GTPAU, RXRAU, COST, TBCPU, CENHU, SCPE, OSH, RMGCU, SPT, EFR, PDAC, VGAC, ENNVU, ATAC, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SCOBU, ANAC.U, FRSGU, PDOT.U, CPUH.U, ACAC, CVII.U, FACA.U, AUS.U, VIAC, SLAMU, MO, VSPR, SCLEU, DOCU, SDACU, SPGS.U, COLIU, FRXB.U, CSCO, SQ, THBR, OSCR, SIVB, SHOP, VZ, SEDG, AAC.U, ACII.U, AMPI.U, RTPYU, SKLZ, EJFAU, BA, ARKW, LDI, PAYA, FTAAU, VELOU, MELI, FIII, ITRI, PYPL, LUMN, PGEN, SNAP, ATMR.U, SNII.U, HYACU, HYACU, IBM, NFLX, TMAC.U, KURIU, DMYQ.U, SBUX, EFF, JELD, ZM, TBA, NRACU, OHPAU, EFT, PRPC.U, HHLA.U, INTU, NVTA, RPD, PD, U, CVX, ILMN, GWRE, TWTR, EVBG, KO, NKE, THMAU, STZ, BILL, SNCY, CLX, GILD, NUE, OKTA, ASPCU, ORCL, EVF, WPG, BABA, PSTG, FSLY, CRWD, PTON, PLTR, LCY,
- (PRAH) - 3,176,454 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 902,983 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 941.98%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 282,223 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 885,773 shares, 0.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1165.39%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 83,092 shares, 0.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 228.62%
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 3,176,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 434,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $83.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 206,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd (LEGA)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,257,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 941.98%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 902,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 1165.39%. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 885,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 228.62%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $378.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 83,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 642.76%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $347.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp by 216.17%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,185,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 262.43%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 148,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (TLND)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in J2 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $138.84, with an estimated average price of $126.15.Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPBU)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.11.
