Amg Funds Buys Manhattan Associates Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, Sells Envestnet Inc, Graco Inc

Investment company Amg Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Manhattan Associates Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, Voya Financial Inc, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, sells Envestnet Inc, Graco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amg Funds. As of 2021Q2, Amg Funds owns 80 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 24,466 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29% HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 19,251 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.87% Signature Bank (SBNY) - 40,965 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76% Gartner Inc (IT) - 40,660 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33% Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 99,488 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%

Amg Funds initiated holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.89 and $146.33, with an estimated average price of $132.81. The stock is now traded at around $162.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amg Funds initiated holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 40,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amg Funds added to a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp by 70.90%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 131,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amg Funds added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 117,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amg Funds added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 187,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amg Funds sold out a holding in Envestnet Inc. The sale prices were between $65.18 and $79.49, with an estimated average price of $73.52.

Amg Funds reduced to a holding in Graco Inc by 36.44%. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $76.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Amg Funds still held 40,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.