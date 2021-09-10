Amg Funds Buys Manhattan Associates Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, Sells Envestnet Inc, Graco Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Amg Funds Buys Manhattan Associates Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, Sells Envestnet Inc, Graco Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Amg Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Manhattan Associates Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, Voya Financial Inc, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, sells Envestnet Inc, Graco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amg Funds. As of 2021Q2, Amg Funds owns 80 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMG GW&K SMALL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amg+gw%26k+small/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMG GW&K SMALL
  1. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 24,466 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29%
  2. HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 19,251 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.87%
  3. Signature Bank (SBNY) - 40,965 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76%
  4. Gartner Inc (IT) - 40,660 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%
  5. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 99,488 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
New Purchase: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)

Amg Funds initiated holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.89 and $146.33, with an estimated average price of $132.81. The stock is now traded at around $162.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

Amg Funds initiated holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 40,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)

Amg Funds added to a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp by 70.90%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 131,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Amg Funds added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 117,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Amg Funds added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 187,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Amg Funds sold out a holding in Envestnet Inc. The sale prices were between $65.18 and $79.49, with an estimated average price of $73.52.

Reduced: Graco Inc (GGG)

Amg Funds reduced to a holding in Graco Inc by 36.44%. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $76.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Amg Funds still held 40,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMG GW&K SMALL. Also check out:

1. AMG GW&K SMALL's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMG GW&K SMALL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMG GW&K SMALL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMG GW&K SMALL keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider