Amg Funds Buys Manhattan Associates Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, Sells Envestnet Inc, Graco Inc

- New Purchases: MANH, FIX,
- Added Positions: AUB, VOYA, HPP, HUBS, ZBRA, SBNY, IT, LAD, ENTG, HZNP, ACHC, FANG, PII, CTLT, SYNH, RPD, BIO, CRNC, ESI, IR, BJ, TTC, SLAB, SUI, PNFP, ROCK, GTES, NDSN, ROLL, EXP, CGNX, TXRH, RBA, FIVE, KWR, RPM, BURL, STE, PFGC, MOH, LANC, GMED, PIPR, JAZZ, EXPO, PCTY, FSS, HXL, IDA, CVCO, NBIX, DORM, ATR, DEA, DOC, THRM, BAH, JWN, GBCI, BFAM, CRI, ACC, KMPR, MTN, POR, COR, ITGR, INN, KNSL, PXD, LOPE, SNDR, CHE, APAM, POWI,
- Reduced Positions: GGG, EPAM, WAL,
- Sold Out: ENV,
For the details of AMG GW&K SMALL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amg+gw%26k+small/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AMG GW&K SMALL
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 24,466 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29%
- HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 19,251 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.87%
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 40,965 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76%
- Gartner Inc (IT) - 40,660 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%
- Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 99,488 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
Amg Funds initiated holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.89 and $146.33, with an estimated average price of $132.81. The stock is now traded at around $162.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)
Amg Funds initiated holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 40,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)
Amg Funds added to a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp by 70.90%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 131,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)
Amg Funds added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 117,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)
Amg Funds added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 187,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Envestnet Inc (ENV)
Amg Funds sold out a holding in Envestnet Inc. The sale prices were between $65.18 and $79.49, with an estimated average price of $73.52.Reduced: Graco Inc (GGG)
Amg Funds reduced to a holding in Graco Inc by 36.44%. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $76.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Amg Funds still held 40,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of AMG GW&K SMALL. Also check out:
1. AMG GW&K SMALL's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMG GW&K SMALL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMG GW&K SMALL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMG GW&K SMALL keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment