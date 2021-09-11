Logo
Innodata Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021. Jack Abuhoff, Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the Company's business via a video presentation and will be available to conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on September 14th and 15th.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company's presentation, click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual Conference)

Date: September 13-15, 2021

Time: Beginning 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time September 13, 2021

Location: Virtual Conference

About Innodata
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.
H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com.

Company Contact
Marcia Novero
Innodata Inc.
[email protected]
(201) 371-8015

SOURCE: Innodata Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663631/Innodata-Announces-Participation-at-the-HC-Wainwright-23rd-Annual-Global-Investment-Conference

