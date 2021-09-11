Logo
AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sungrow Power Supply Co, Kweichow Moutai Co, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sungrow Power Supply Co, Kweichow Moutai Co, LG Chem, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, KE Holdings Inc, Aristocrat Leisure during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund. As of 2021Q2, AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund owns 39 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amg+veritas+asia+pacific+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 857,400 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN) - 8,706 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.25%
  3. Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd (300274) - 579,700 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 31,000 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. LG Chem Ltd (051910) - 13,040 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $547 and $619, with an estimated average price of $591.84. The stock is now traded at around $622.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 857,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd (300274)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund initiated holding in Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.33 and $115.16, with an estimated average price of $85.81. The stock is now traded at around $143.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 579,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund initiated holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1879.03 and $2271, with an estimated average price of $2092.08. The stock is now traded at around $1662.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LG Chem Ltd (051910)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund initiated holding in LG Chem Ltd. The purchase prices were between $802000 and $951000, with an estimated average price of $853578. The stock is now traded at around $740000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 13,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund initiated holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $265.85 and $344.54, with an estimated average price of $307.61. The stock is now traded at around $255.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 169,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Samsung SDI Co Ltd (006400)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund initiated holding in Samsung SDI Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $602000 and $700000, with an estimated average price of $653844. The stock is now traded at around $750000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Sold Out: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34.

Sold Out: Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (ALL)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund sold out a holding in Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.35 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.01.

Sold Out: Li Ning Co Ltd (02331)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund sold out a holding in Li Ning Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.5 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $68.88.

Sold Out: Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd (00241)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (09618)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $265.8 and $336.2, with an estimated average price of $292.94.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 59.59%. The sale prices were between $203 and $237.8, with an estimated average price of $216.58. The stock is now traded at around $167.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.07%. AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund still held 205,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund reduced to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 54.87%. The sale prices were between $573.5 and $654, with an estimated average price of $608.41. The stock is now traded at around $490.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.83%. AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund still held 67,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Goodman Group (GMG)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund reduced to a holding in Goodman Group by 43.46%. The sale prices were between $18.12 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund still held 300,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sea Ltd (SE)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 28.16%. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $325.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund still held 31,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: CSL Ltd (CSL)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund reduced to a holding in CSL Ltd by 29.13%. The sale prices were between $262.99 and $305.52, with an estimated average price of $280.01. The stock is now traded at around $302.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund still held 28,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: China Gas Holdings Ltd (00384)

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund reduced to a holding in China Gas Holdings Ltd by 26.98%. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund still held 406,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund. Also check out:

1. AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund keeps buying
