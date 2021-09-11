AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, TAL Education Group, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc

- New Purchases: SCHW,
- Added Positions: 09988, TAL, 09987, 9962, IFX, MONC, MC, CHTR, TSM, GOOGL, ROP, IDXX, HDB, HTHT, CWST, NEE, BKI, ZTS, NOW, 01299, UNH, 01928, AMZN, 00700, MA, HEI.A,
- Sold Out: VRSK,
For the details of AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amg+gw%26k+global+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 38,530 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
- Moncler SpA (MONC) - 66,150 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 14,460 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Infineon Technologies AG (IFX) - 104,790 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- Adyen NV (ADYEN) - 1,698 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 42,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988)
AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $203 and $237.8, with an estimated average price of $216.58. The stock is now traded at around $167.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 108,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 54.51%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 57,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund. Also check out:
1. AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment