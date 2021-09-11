AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, TAL Education Group, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc

New Purchases: SCHW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, TAL Education Group, sells Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund. As of 2021Q2, AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund owns 35 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 38,530 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% Moncler SpA (MONC) - 66,150 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 14,460 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Infineon Technologies AG (IFX) - 104,790 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Adyen NV (ADYEN) - 1,698 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%

AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 42,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $203 and $237.8, with an estimated average price of $216.58. The stock is now traded at around $167.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 108,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 54.51%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 57,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG GW&K Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.