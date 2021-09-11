Sunflower Bank, N.A. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

- New Purchases: JPIB, AGG, ACWI, IEMG, IGSB, IWM, MDY, IVV, JPST, IJR, MXI, EXI, EFA, EEM, IXG, IXN, RXI, TGT, GNMA, AGZ, AME, HUBB, XLK, FLOT, PM, LQD, PGX, MDLZ, XLU, WFC, SDY, MMM, MO, UPS, SCHD, TSLA, ETN, CI, KMB, RSP, VNQ, BA, DUK, SPGI, DVY, GLD, IVW, QLTA, DE, EMN, KR, NTRS, SWK, WDC, PLTR, IYR, AEE, AMAT, CLX, EMR, MET, MS, PPL, SO, DIA, IDV, PFF, SDOG, TIP, A, AMP, BAX, C, COST, IDXX, NVDA, RMD, TMUS, CHTR, SYF, PYPL, ATH, DOW, KTB, IAC, FGD, MOO, PDBC, CB, AFL, ALL, BDX, SCHW, COP, GIS, HTLD, HPQ, IP, LNC, MCHP, PAYX, SYK, GM, KHC, HPE, DELL, AMLP, IWO, TDIV, AEP, BK, ED, GS, INTU, SJM, MMC, NKE, PEG, SHW, SNPS, IJH, VYM, XLV,
- Added Positions: SPY, PG, FIXD, ABT, ABBV, VXUS, SPSB, SHM, VV, KO, QQQ, MSFT, JNJ, AAPL, VWO, PFE, MRK, XOM, CSCO, INTC, CVX, UNP, VXF, CAT, HD, ORCL, IBM, PEP, DIS, JPM, MCD, NSC, VZ, BMY, CMCSA, AXP, HON, RTX, QCOM, T, LOW, DHR, TXN, LLY, ADP, IWD, WMT, GOOGL, NEE, MDT, ACN, FB, MA, BRK.B, VFC, AMGN, AMZN, ANSS, SCHF, ADBE, GOOG, V, CRM, TMO, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: VTEB, BIV, COF, JNK, PRU, BAC, PFG, ALLY, ACGL, LMT, MCO, DFS, AON, INFO,
- Sold Out: VGIT, VGSH, VTI, IWF, GE, NAVI, F,
For the details of Sunflower Bank, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sunflower+bank%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sunflower Bank, N.A.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 179,957 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23894.27%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 1,096,538 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.16%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,534,345 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.93%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 161,592 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.52%
- SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 610,967 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.51%
Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 362,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.84 and $114.84, with an estimated average price of $113.91. The stock is now traded at around $115.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 135,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 92,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 122,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $54.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 140,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 26,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23894.27%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.81%. The holding were 179,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 5315.02%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 156,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 120.87%. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $53.54, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 559,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1493.56%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $128.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 122,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 2008.69%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 123,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,534,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)
Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $20, with an estimated average price of $17.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sunflower Bank, N.A.. Also check out:
1. Sunflower Bank, N.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sunflower Bank, N.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sunflower Bank, N.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sunflower Bank, N.A. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment