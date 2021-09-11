AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund Buys Illumina Inc, Biogen Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Sells CommVault Systems Inc, Calix Inc, Gates Industrial Corp PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Illumina Inc, Biogen Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, TopBuild Corp, China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co, sells CommVault Systems Inc, Calix Inc, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, Quotient Technology Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund. As of 2021Q2, AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund owns 52 stocks with a total value of $932 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amg+boston+common+global+impact+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 572,250 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98% Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd (00968) - 12,272,000 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 453,550 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.59% Tomra Systems ASA (TOM) - 428,387 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Sonova Holding AG (SOON) - 59,033 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52%

AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $458.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 35,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $299.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 42,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 106.59%. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 453,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund added to a holding in TopBuild Corp by 109.10%. The purchase prices were between $179.93 and $232.06, with an estimated average price of $207.16. The stock is now traded at around $225.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 105,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund added to a holding in China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd by 79.88%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 28,828,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund added to a holding in KB Home by 63.21%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 509,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund added to a holding in Borregaard ASA by 49.94%. The purchase prices were between $176.8 and $191.2, with an estimated average price of $183.2. The stock is now traded at around $221.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 977,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 36.03%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 775,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $64.5 and $81.64, with an estimated average price of $72.51.

AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund sold out a holding in Calix Inc. The sale prices were between $34.66 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.68.

AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund sold out a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $15.99 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41.

AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund sold out a holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc. The sale prices were between $32.98 and $44.12, with an estimated average price of $37.86.