Anchor Series Trust Buys Airbnb Inc, Five Below Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Square Inc, Twitter Inc

Investment company Anchor Series Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, Five Below Inc, Arista Networks Inc, MongoDB Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Square Inc, Twitter Inc, Blackstone Inc, Fortive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anchor Series Trust. As of 2021Q2, Anchor Series Trust owns 59 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Anchor Series Trust initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $165.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 208,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.87 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $190.94. The stock is now traded at around $186.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 155,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $350.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 57,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $488.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 57,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 951,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $248.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 39,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $257.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 213,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $458.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 80,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $247.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 166,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust added to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 55.81%. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $542.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 35.26%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 690,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $78.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 263,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Anchor Series Trust sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Anchor Series Trust sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.

Anchor Series Trust sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.

Anchor Series Trust sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69.

Anchor Series Trust sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.

Anchor Series Trust reduced to a holding in Twitter Inc by 47.6%. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Anchor Series Trust still held 357,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust reduced to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 47.19%. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Anchor Series Trust still held 293,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust reduced to a holding in Workday Inc by 26.74%. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $267.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Anchor Series Trust still held 136,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 34.33%. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $329.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Anchor Series Trust still held 75,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 21.56%. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Anchor Series Trust still held 211,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anchor Series Trust reduced to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 24.48%. The sale prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $174.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Anchor Series Trust still held 111,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.