Anchor Series Trust Buys Airbnb Inc, Five Below Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Square Inc, Twitter Inc

- New Purchases: ABNB, FIVE, ANET, MDB, COIN, SRNG,
- Added Positions: CRM, ILMN, SPOT, SAM, AMZN, GDRX, SNAP, CHGG, RNG, GOOGL, OLED, AMD, LULU, MA, ROST, CMG, BKNG, FB, DXCM, ALGN, FICO, STZ, PAYC, CSGP, ABMD,
- Reduced Positions: TWTR, MRVL, WDAY, DHR, SBUX, MIDD, TW, DKNG,
- Sold Out: NVDA, SQ, BX, FTV, NVAX, VNT,
For the details of SA Wellington Capital Appreciation Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sa+wellington+capital+appreciation+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SA Wellington Capital Appreciation Portfolio
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 51,444 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 59,040 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 184,768 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 680,833 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 168,559 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
Anchor Series Trust initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $165.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 208,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Anchor Series Trust initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.87 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $190.94. The stock is now traded at around $186.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 155,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Anchor Series Trust initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $350.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 57,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Anchor Series Trust initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $488.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 57,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)
Anchor Series Trust initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 951,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Anchor Series Trust initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $248.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 39,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Anchor Series Trust added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $257.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 213,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Anchor Series Trust added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $458.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 80,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Anchor Series Trust added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $247.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 166,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Anchor Series Trust added to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 55.81%. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $542.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Anchor Series Trust added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 35.26%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 690,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Anchor Series Trust added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $78.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 263,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Anchor Series Trust sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Anchor Series Trust sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Anchor Series Trust sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Anchor Series Trust sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Anchor Series Trust sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Anchor Series Trust sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.Reduced: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Anchor Series Trust reduced to a holding in Twitter Inc by 47.6%. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Anchor Series Trust still held 357,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Anchor Series Trust reduced to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 47.19%. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Anchor Series Trust still held 293,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Anchor Series Trust reduced to a holding in Workday Inc by 26.74%. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $267.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Anchor Series Trust still held 136,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Anchor Series Trust reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 34.33%. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $329.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Anchor Series Trust still held 75,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Anchor Series Trust reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 21.56%. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Anchor Series Trust still held 211,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)
Anchor Series Trust reduced to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 24.48%. The sale prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $174.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Anchor Series Trust still held 111,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of SA Wellington Capital Appreciation Portfolio. Also check out:
1. SA Wellington Capital Appreciation Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. SA Wellington Capital Appreciation Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SA Wellington Capital Appreciation Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SA Wellington Capital Appreciation Portfolio keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment