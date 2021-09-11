Ancora Trust Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, Sells American Homes 4 Rent, Gabelli Utility Trust, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc

New Purchases: ECCB.PFD,

Investment company Ancora Trust Current Portfolio ) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, sells American Homes 4 Rent, Gabelli Utility Trust, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ancora Trust. As of 2021Q2, Ancora Trust owns 20 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPEpB.PFD) - 23,000 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLYpF.PFD) - 20,000 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN.PFD) - 20,000 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 5,000 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41% UMH Properties Inc (UMHpD.PFD) - 18,000 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio.

Ancora Trust initiated holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.4 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancora Trust added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.04 and $52.48, with an estimated average price of $49.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancora Trust sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $25.33.

Ancora Trust sold out a holding in Gabelli Utility Trust. The sale prices were between $25.76 and $26.37, with an estimated average price of $25.98.