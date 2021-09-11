AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund Buys LG Electronics Inc, Tech Mahindra, Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Sells SK Hynix Inc, HCL Technologies, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co

- New Purchases: 00267, IMP, ADANIENT, 01339, LI, 02328, 7030, 06110, 03320, BEKE, 01882, ISCTR, 4013, 01157, FROTO, 2353, 01336, 03328, 00966, VEDL, COLBUN, AMS, EMIRATESNBD, HMY,
- Added Positions: 066570, TECHM, 01099, GMEXICOB, 2409, BRDT3, 00148, UPL, 2408, 032830, 00836, CMIG4, 024110, 005830, 00867, 03988, JBSS3, 086790, 3034, 071050, 2474, PKN, 03998, EXX, PEL, FAB, 2010, 600276, 241560, 002475, 600031, 1180, 139480, KGH, SVJTY, TATASTEEL, NLMK, CSNA3, 7106, 7113, ENIC, 2250, 601601, 601818, 601288, 002304, 00144, 005940, 001450, 2823, UNTR, SBKFF,
- Reduced Positions: HCLTECH, 00700, 2317, 011780, 00992, 011170, 1120, 005930, 005490, VALE, TV, 03808, 02689, 03333, 5168, KIO, BABA, 03319, ADVANC-R, LUKOY, WIT, OGZPY, 1155, 03323, INDF, 00135, NOVKY, 01378, TIMB, 2002, ADRO, 00285, ENIA, 00489, BBAS3, 00916, SPP, TKG, PLZL, 03331, PGN, 00881, RDY, 06818, PGOLD, 3816, ELP, DABUR, 03360, BBNI, 4938, 2891, PGE, 03690, 7020, 011070, UGPA3, 2834, 4197, 000880, TATAMOTORS, 1216, 02314, 00998, 00358, JGS, 00763, 03618, PE&OLES, 603288,
- Sold Out: 000660, HEROMOTOCO, 2222, 01044, SAHOL, 1090, CRFB3, CX, SUZB3, ASII, CCRO3, SUNPHARMA, KOTAKBANK, JUBLFOOD, BIMAS, 2382, 01313, HAVELLS, 2912, 00839, 2880, BCH, GODREJCP, INKP, VIVT3, VIVT3, NAUKRI, BCI, TORNTPHARM, 006800, CDR, RECLTD, BBCA, 1295, 2412, MARICO, GOTU, YKBNK, LUPIN, ALFAA, 03396, 02386, NY1,
For the details of AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aqr+emerging+multi-style+ii+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 385,083 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 145,713 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 433,600 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 302,402 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 664,867 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in CITIC Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.36 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,166,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMP)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $227.61 and $294.08, with an estimated average price of $258.41. The stock is now traded at around $177.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 93,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADANIENT)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Adani Enterprises Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1031.15 and $1700.95, with an estimated average price of $1323.17. The stock is now traded at around $1545.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 68,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd (01339)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.51 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.7. The stock is now traded at around $2.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,804,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (02328)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.62 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.28. The stock is now traded at around $7.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,012,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LG Electronics Inc (066570)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in LG Electronics Inc by 55.19%. The purchase prices were between $147000 and $172000, with an estimated average price of $156875. The stock is now traded at around $146500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 51,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tech Mahindra Ltd (TECHM)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Tech Mahindra Ltd by 88.69%. The purchase prices were between $950.2 and $1105.1, with an estimated average price of $1011.68. The stock is now traded at around $1433.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 369,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sinopharm Group Co Ltd (01099)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Sinopharm Group Co Ltd by 441.70%. The purchase prices were between $18.82 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,018,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Grupo Mexico SAB de CV (GMEXICOB)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Grupo Mexico SAB de CV by 77.47%. The purchase prices were between $86.64 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,178,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AU Optronics Corp (2409)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in AU Optronics Corp by 1032.28%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,227,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kingboard Holdings Ltd (00148)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Kingboard Holdings Ltd by 137.86%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $47.3, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 622,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SK Hynix Inc (000660)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in SK Hynix Inc. The sale prices were between $117500 and $144000, with an estimated average price of $129391.Sold Out: Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HEROMOTOCO)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Hero MotoCorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $2776.75 and $3055.95, with an estimated average price of $2908.59.Sold Out: Saudi Arabian Oil Co (2222)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Saudi Arabian Oil Co. The sale prices were between $35.1 and $36, with an estimated average price of $35.46.Sold Out: Hengan International Group Co Ltd (01044)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Hengan International Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.35 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $51.42.Sold Out: Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS (SAHOL)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.68.Sold Out: Samba Financial Group (1090)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Samba Financial Group. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $38.5.Reduced: HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTECH)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in HCL Technologies Ltd by 67.96%. The sale prices were between $898.95 and $1045.4, with an estimated average price of $959.9. The stock is now traded at around $1198.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 135,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd by 55.08%. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $124, with an estimated average price of $113.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 597,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Kumho Petro Chemical Ltd (011780)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Kumho Petro Chemical Ltd by 51.38%. The sale prices were between $206000 and $296000, with an estimated average price of $242383. The stock is now traded at around $201000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 12,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Lenovo Group Ltd (00992)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Lenovo Group Ltd by 76.06%. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 462,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Lotte Chemical Corp (011170)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Lotte Chemical Corp by 90.4%. The sale prices were between $261000 and $309000, with an estimated average price of $284789. The stock is now traded at around $248500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 774 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Al Rajhi Bank (1120)
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Al Rajhi Bank by 25.96%. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $113, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $123.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 212,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund.
