AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund Buys LG Electronics Inc, Tech Mahindra, Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Sells SK Hynix Inc, HCL Technologies, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co

00267, IMP, ADANIENT, 01339, LI, 02328, 7030, 06110, 03320, BEKE, 01882, ISCTR, 4013, 01157, FROTO, 2353, 01336, 03328, 00966, VEDL, COLBUN, AMS, EMIRATESNBD, HMY, Added Positions: 066570, TECHM, 01099, GMEXICOB, 2409, BRDT3, 00148, UPL, 2408, 032830, 00836, CMIG4, 024110, 005830, 00867, 03988, JBSS3, 086790, 3034, 071050, 2474, PKN, 03998, EXX, PEL, FAB, 2010, 600276, 241560, 002475, 600031, 1180, 139480, KGH, SVJTY, TATASTEEL, NLMK, CSNA3, 7106, 7113, ENIC, 2250, 601601, 601818, 601288, 002304, 00144, 005940, 001450, 2823, UNTR, SBKFF,

HCLTECH, 00700, 2317, 011780, 00992, 011170, 1120, 005930, 005490, VALE, TV, 03808, 02689, 03333, 5168, KIO, BABA, 03319, ADVANC-R, LUKOY, WIT, OGZPY, 1155, 03323, INDF, 00135, NOVKY, 01378, TIMB, 2002, ADRO, 00285, ENIA, 00489, BBAS3, 00916, SPP, TKG, PLZL, 03331, PGN, 00881, RDY, 06818, PGOLD, 3816, ELP, DABUR, 03360, BBNI, 4938, 2891, PGE, 03690, 7020, 011070, UGPA3, 2834, 4197, 000880, TATAMOTORS, 1216, 02314, 00998, 00358, JGS, 00763, 03618, PE&OLES, 603288, Sold Out: 000660, HEROMOTOCO, 2222, 01044, SAHOL, 1090, CRFB3, CX, SUZB3, ASII, CCRO3, SUNPHARMA, KOTAKBANK, JUBLFOOD, BIMAS, 2382, 01313, HAVELLS, 2912, 00839, 2880, BCH, GODREJCP, INKP, VIVT3, VIVT3, NAUKRI, BCI, TORNTPHARM, 006800, CDR, RECLTD, BBCA, 1295, 2412, MARICO, GOTU, YKBNK, LUPIN, ALFAA, 03396, 02386, NY1,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LG Electronics Inc, Tech Mahindra, Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Sinopharm Group Co, CITIC, sells SK Hynix Inc, HCL Technologies, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Kumho Petro Chemical, Lenovo Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund. As of 2021Q2, AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund owns 328 stocks with a total value of $636 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 385,083 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 145,713 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 433,600 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 302,402 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 664,867 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in CITIC Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.36 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,166,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $227.61 and $294.08, with an estimated average price of $258.41. The stock is now traded at around $177.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 93,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Adani Enterprises Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1031.15 and $1700.95, with an estimated average price of $1323.17. The stock is now traded at around $1545.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 68,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.51 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.7. The stock is now traded at around $2.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,804,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.62 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.28. The stock is now traded at around $7.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,012,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in LG Electronics Inc by 55.19%. The purchase prices were between $147000 and $172000, with an estimated average price of $156875. The stock is now traded at around $146500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 51,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Tech Mahindra Ltd by 88.69%. The purchase prices were between $950.2 and $1105.1, with an estimated average price of $1011.68. The stock is now traded at around $1433.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 369,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Sinopharm Group Co Ltd by 441.70%. The purchase prices were between $18.82 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,018,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Grupo Mexico SAB de CV by 77.47%. The purchase prices were between $86.64 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,178,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in AU Optronics Corp by 1032.28%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,227,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Kingboard Holdings Ltd by 137.86%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $47.3, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 622,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in SK Hynix Inc. The sale prices were between $117500 and $144000, with an estimated average price of $129391.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Hero MotoCorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $2776.75 and $3055.95, with an estimated average price of $2908.59.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Saudi Arabian Oil Co. The sale prices were between $35.1 and $36, with an estimated average price of $35.46.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Hengan International Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.35 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $51.42.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.68.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Samba Financial Group. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $38.5.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in HCL Technologies Ltd by 67.96%. The sale prices were between $898.95 and $1045.4, with an estimated average price of $959.9. The stock is now traded at around $1198.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 135,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd by 55.08%. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $124, with an estimated average price of $113.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 597,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Kumho Petro Chemical Ltd by 51.38%. The sale prices were between $206000 and $296000, with an estimated average price of $242383. The stock is now traded at around $201000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 12,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Lenovo Group Ltd by 76.06%. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 462,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Lotte Chemical Corp by 90.4%. The sale prices were between $261000 and $309000, with an estimated average price of $284789. The stock is now traded at around $248500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Al Rajhi Bank by 25.96%. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $113, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $123.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 212,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.