AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund Buys LG Electronics Inc, Tech Mahindra, Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Sells SK Hynix Inc, HCL Technologies, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund (Current Portfolio) buys LG Electronics Inc, Tech Mahindra, Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Sinopharm Group Co, CITIC, sells SK Hynix Inc, HCL Technologies, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Kumho Petro Chemical, Lenovo Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund. As of 2021Q2, AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund owns 328 stocks with a total value of $636 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aqr+emerging+multi-style+ii+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 385,083 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 145,713 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 433,600 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 302,402 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
  5. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 664,867 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: CITIC Ltd (00267)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in CITIC Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.36 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,166,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMP)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $227.61 and $294.08, with an estimated average price of $258.41. The stock is now traded at around $177.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 93,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADANIENT)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Adani Enterprises Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1031.15 and $1700.95, with an estimated average price of $1323.17. The stock is now traded at around $1545.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 68,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd (01339)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.51 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.7. The stock is now traded at around $2.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,804,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (02328)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.62 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.28. The stock is now traded at around $7.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,012,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LG Electronics Inc (066570)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in LG Electronics Inc by 55.19%. The purchase prices were between $147000 and $172000, with an estimated average price of $156875. The stock is now traded at around $146500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 51,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tech Mahindra Ltd (TECHM)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Tech Mahindra Ltd by 88.69%. The purchase prices were between $950.2 and $1105.1, with an estimated average price of $1011.68. The stock is now traded at around $1433.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 369,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sinopharm Group Co Ltd (01099)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Sinopharm Group Co Ltd by 441.70%. The purchase prices were between $18.82 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,018,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Grupo Mexico SAB de CV (GMEXICOB)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Grupo Mexico SAB de CV by 77.47%. The purchase prices were between $86.64 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,178,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AU Optronics Corp (2409)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in AU Optronics Corp by 1032.28%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,227,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kingboard Holdings Ltd (00148)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Kingboard Holdings Ltd by 137.86%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $47.3, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 622,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SK Hynix Inc (000660)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in SK Hynix Inc. The sale prices were between $117500 and $144000, with an estimated average price of $129391.

Sold Out: Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HEROMOTOCO)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Hero MotoCorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $2776.75 and $3055.95, with an estimated average price of $2908.59.

Sold Out: Saudi Arabian Oil Co (2222)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Saudi Arabian Oil Co. The sale prices were between $35.1 and $36, with an estimated average price of $35.46.

Sold Out: Hengan International Group Co Ltd (01044)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Hengan International Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.35 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $51.42.

Sold Out: Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS (SAHOL)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.68.

Sold Out: Samba Financial Group (1090)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Samba Financial Group. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $38.5.

Reduced: HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTECH)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in HCL Technologies Ltd by 67.96%. The sale prices were between $898.95 and $1045.4, with an estimated average price of $959.9. The stock is now traded at around $1198.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 135,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd by 55.08%. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $124, with an estimated average price of $113.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 597,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Kumho Petro Chemical Ltd (011780)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Kumho Petro Chemical Ltd by 51.38%. The sale prices were between $206000 and $296000, with an estimated average price of $242383. The stock is now traded at around $201000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 12,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lenovo Group Ltd (00992)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Lenovo Group Ltd by 76.06%. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 462,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lotte Chemical Corp (011170)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Lotte Chemical Corp by 90.4%. The sale prices were between $261000 and $309000, with an estimated average price of $284789. The stock is now traded at around $248500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Al Rajhi Bank (1120)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund reduced to a holding in Al Rajhi Bank by 25.96%. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $113, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $123.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund still held 212,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.



