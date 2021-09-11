Artisan Focus Fund Buys Facebook Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Intuit Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Airbus SE, Norfolk Southern Corp

- New Purchases: FB, JCI, INTU, NOW, CSCO, AXP, AMT, TMUS, ROP, CBRE, OTIS, NEE, SYF, SBAC, DHR, MU, A, TEAM, TDG, MNST, LZ, S, S, XMTR,
- Added Positions: LIN, MSFT, FIS, MLM, AMD,
- Reduced Positions: AIR, ULTA, HLT, ADI, AON, VMC, CDW, ODFL,
- Sold Out: BKNG, NSC, UNP, ALK, TSM, DRI, BX, AME, NET,
For the details of Artisan Focus Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/artisan+focus+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Artisan Focus Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 541,883 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.68%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 402,200 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 794,578 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.11%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 384,080 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 170.56%
- Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 1,613,225 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $378.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.22%. The holding were 402,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 1,613,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $567.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 147,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $647.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 120,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 1,244,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $158.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 379,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Artisan Focus Fund added to a holding in Linde PLC by 170.56%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $310.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 384,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Artisan Focus Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 48.68%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $295.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 541,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Artisan Focus Fund added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 112.42%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $123.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 634,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83.Reduced: Airbus SE (AIR)
Artisan Focus Fund reduced to a holding in Airbus SE by 89.42%. The sale prices were between $95.06 and $114.6, with an estimated average price of $103.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.19%. Artisan Focus Fund still held 85,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Artisan Focus Fund reduced to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 74.24%. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $374.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.55%. Artisan Focus Fund still held 62,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Artisan Focus Fund. Also check out:
1. Artisan Focus Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Artisan Focus Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Artisan Focus Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Artisan Focus Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment