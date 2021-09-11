Artisan Focus Fund Buys Facebook Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Intuit Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Airbus SE, Norfolk Southern Corp

New Purchases: FB, JCI, INTU, NOW, CSCO, AXP, AMT, TMUS, ROP, CBRE, OTIS, NEE, SYF, SBAC, DHR, MU, A, TEAM, TDG, MNST, LZ, S, S, XMTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Intuit Inc, Linde PLC, ServiceNow Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Airbus SE, Norfolk Southern Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artisan Focus Fund. As of 2021Q2, Artisan Focus Fund owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 541,883 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.68% Facebook Inc (FB) - 402,200 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 794,578 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.11% Linde PLC (LIN) - 384,080 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 170.56% Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 1,613,225 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. New Position

Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $378.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.22%. The holding were 402,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 1,613,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $567.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 147,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $647.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 120,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 1,244,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $158.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 379,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Focus Fund added to a holding in Linde PLC by 170.56%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $310.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 384,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Focus Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 48.68%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $295.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 541,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Focus Fund added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 112.42%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $123.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 634,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.

Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.

Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83.

Artisan Focus Fund reduced to a holding in Airbus SE by 89.42%. The sale prices were between $95.06 and $114.6, with an estimated average price of $103.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.19%. Artisan Focus Fund still held 85,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Focus Fund reduced to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 74.24%. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $374.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.55%. Artisan Focus Fund still held 62,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.