Artisan Focus Fund Buys Facebook Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Intuit Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Airbus SE, Norfolk Southern Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Artisan Focus Fund Buys Facebook Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Intuit Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Airbus SE, Norfolk Southern Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Artisan Focus Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Intuit Inc, Linde PLC, ServiceNow Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Airbus SE, Norfolk Southern Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artisan Focus Fund. As of 2021Q2, Artisan Focus Fund owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Artisan Focus Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/artisan+focus+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Artisan Focus Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 541,883 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.68%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 402,200 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 794,578 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.11%
  4. Linde PLC (LIN) - 384,080 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 170.56%
  5. Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 1,613,225 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $378.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.22%. The holding were 402,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 1,613,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $567.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 147,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $647.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 120,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 1,244,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Artisan Focus Fund initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $158.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 379,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

Artisan Focus Fund added to a holding in Linde PLC by 170.56%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $310.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 384,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Artisan Focus Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 48.68%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $295.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 541,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Artisan Focus Fund added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 112.42%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $123.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 634,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Artisan Focus Fund sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83.

Reduced: Airbus SE (AIR)

Artisan Focus Fund reduced to a holding in Airbus SE by 89.42%. The sale prices were between $95.06 and $114.6, with an estimated average price of $103.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.19%. Artisan Focus Fund still held 85,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Artisan Focus Fund reduced to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 74.24%. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $374.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.55%. Artisan Focus Fund still held 62,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Artisan Focus Fund. Also check out:

1. Artisan Focus Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Artisan Focus Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Artisan Focus Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Artisan Focus Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider