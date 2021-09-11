Ariel Investment Trust Buys ViacomCBS Inc, ADT Inc, , Sells US Silica Holdings Inc, Meredith Corp

New Purchases: ADT,

Investment company Ariel Investment Trust Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, ADT Inc, , Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Kennametal Inc, sells US Silica Holdings Inc, Meredith Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariel Investment Trust. As of 2021Q2, Ariel Investment Trust owns 37 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - 3,297,503 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.03% Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) - 601,704 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 1,785,088 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 1,794,939 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 2,317,865 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 319.32%

Ariel Investment Trust initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 6,325,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment Trust added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 319.32%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 2,317,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment Trust added to a holding in by 48.56%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 5,971,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment Trust added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,230,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment Trust added to a holding in Kennametal Inc by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,452,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariel Investment Trust sold out a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $13.76, with an estimated average price of $11.61.