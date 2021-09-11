Aquila Funds Trust Buys Synchrony Financial, Black Knight Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Vontier Corp, Dine Brands Global Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aquila Funds Trust Buys Synchrony Financial, Black Knight Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Vontier Corp, Dine Brands Global Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aquila Funds Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Synchrony Financial, Black Knight Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Molson Coors Beverage Co, sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Vontier Corp, Dine Brands Global Inc, WestRock Co, Dollar Tree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aquila Funds Trust. As of 2021Q2, Aquila Funds Trust owns 84 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aquila+three+peaks+opportunity+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund
  1. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 22,842 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 106,923 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio.
  3. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 38,638 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio.
  4. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 71,713 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 174,968 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Aquila Funds Trust initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 55,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Aquila Funds Trust initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 34,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Aquila Funds Trust initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 24,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Aquila Funds Trust initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 44,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Aquila Funds Trust initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 39,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Aquila Funds Trust initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $186.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 10,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Aquila Funds Trust added to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 114.46%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 140,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

Aquila Funds Trust added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 84.17%. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 107,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Aquila Funds Trust added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 95.90%. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $217.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 13,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Aquila Funds Trust added to a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 111.31%. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 78,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Aquila Funds Trust added to a holding in Ball Corp by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 36,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Aquila Funds Trust added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 60.90%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 84,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Aquila Funds Trust sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Aquila Funds Trust sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.

Sold Out: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Aquila Funds Trust sold out a holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The sale prices were between $85.83 and $99.11, with an estimated average price of $92.52.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Aquila Funds Trust sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Aquila Funds Trust sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Sold Out: Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Aquila Funds Trust sold out a holding in Service Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund. Also check out:

1. Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider