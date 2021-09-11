Aquila Funds Trust Buys Synchrony Financial, Black Knight Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Vontier Corp, Dine Brands Global Inc

- New Purchases: SYF, BKI, CZR, CARR, TAP, SWK, LYV, CWK, BFAM, VICI,
- Added Positions: COMM, CHDN, AHCO, REZI, BLL, ELAN, RXT, PLNT, FOUR, GFL, PFGC, BLDR, PANW, TDY, VRSK, BERY, LDOS, GT, UAA, RLGY, AJG, AZEK, GDDY, AWK, CCK, LKQ, APTV, USFD, LESL, TFX,
- Reduced Positions: GPN, STZ, SCI, AME, MSI, ON, ZBRA, XYL, QRVO,
- Sold Out: FLT, VNT, DIN, WRK, SVC, DLTR, WLK, LW, DPZ, CDK, HASI, MAS, SABR, AEIS, LITE, BRKS, STOR, WSM, TTEK, BALY, FMC, LEA, SAIC, AMRC, CNC, HOLX, CDNS, BKR, VVNT, ALGM, MKTX, Z, MSCI, TER, CHGG,
For the details of Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aquila+three+peaks+opportunity+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 22,842 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio.
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 106,923 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio.
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 38,638 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 71,713 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio.
- Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 174,968 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio.
Aquila Funds Trust initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 55,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Aquila Funds Trust initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 34,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Aquila Funds Trust initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 24,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Aquila Funds Trust initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 44,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Aquila Funds Trust initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 39,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Aquila Funds Trust initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $186.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 10,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Aquila Funds Trust added to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 114.46%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 140,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)
Aquila Funds Trust added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 84.17%. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 107,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)
Aquila Funds Trust added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 95.90%. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $217.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 13,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)
Aquila Funds Trust added to a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 111.31%. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 78,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ball Corp (BLL)
Aquila Funds Trust added to a holding in Ball Corp by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 36,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Aquila Funds Trust added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 60.90%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 84,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Aquila Funds Trust sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Aquila Funds Trust sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.Sold Out: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)
Aquila Funds Trust sold out a holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The sale prices were between $85.83 and $99.11, with an estimated average price of $92.52.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Aquila Funds Trust sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Aquila Funds Trust sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.Sold Out: Service Properties Trust (SVC)
Aquila Funds Trust sold out a holding in Service Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment