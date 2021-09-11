Pedevco Corp (PED) CEO Simon G Kukes Bought $235,887 of Shares

CEO of Pedevco Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Simon G Kukes (insider trades) bought 191,778 shares of PED on 09/10/2021 at an average price of $1.23 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $235,887.
