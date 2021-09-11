Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of INOV, XENT, LMRK, and GTS

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: INOV)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of INOV to an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital for $41.00 in cash per share of INOV owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NasdaqGM: XENT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of XENT to Medtronic plc for $28.25 in cash for each share of XENT owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NasdaqGM: LMRK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LMRK to Landmark Dividend LLC for $16.50 in cash per share of LMRK owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Triple-S Management Corporation (: GTS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GTS to Guidewell Mutual Holding Corporation for $36.00 in cash per share of GTS owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]



